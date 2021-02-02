Vehicle damaged in accident in the Castlegar region, October 2020. (Castlegar Fire Department photo)

Vehicle damaged in accident in the Castlegar region, October 2020. (Castlegar Fire Department photo)

ICBC paying out COVID-19 rebates in March, averaging $190

Refunds come from $600 million savings from fewer claims

The Insurance Corp. of B.C. is splitting up $600 million in savings from the COVID-19 drop in travel and accident claims, with refunds averaging $190 for drivers who had active vehicle insurance between April 1 and Sept. 30 of 2020.

B.C. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said cheques will go out to qualified policy-holders, with a portion of the rebate for those who had insurance for part of the period. The refund meets a campaign commitment the NDP made last fall when the early election was called, he said.

The pandemic dip in claims and the rebate program do not affect the implementation of ICBC’s new rate structure and claims system, which is expected to lead to an average 20 per cent decline in mandatory and optional vehicle insurance, Farnworth said. The “enhanced care” system takes savings from eliminating court battles over most injury claims, and capping the payouts for “pain and suffering” due to injuries deemed minor.

RELATED: NDP government bails out ICBC with $1 billion transfer

RELATED: ICBC caps pain and suffering awards at $5,500 amid losses

The B.C. government covered a $1 billion deficit for ICBC in its 2019 budget, after the Crown corporation recorded its second deficit that size. The province then moved to expand its Civil Resolution Tribunal to settle most injury disputes out of court, predicting that move would save ICBC $1.5 billion in legal fees, courtroom experts and other related costs.

ICBC reported in May 2020 that it had seen a decrease of 46 per cent in accident and injury claims due to COVID-19 restrictions that caused travel to decrease. It also reported that 100,000 vehicle insurance policies were cancelled.

ICBC now says it has received 35 per cent fewer crash and injury claims than expected last year, with an estimated impact of $720 million in savings. With people reducing or cancelling their insurance, premium revenue is down $120 million compared with what it would normally be.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC politicsCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Super Bowl ‘a rare profitable day’ for B.C. pubs, owners say

Just Posted

An annual basketball tournament in memory of Tessa Beauchamp will take place online from Feb. 2 to Feb. 6, 2021 (file)
Tessa Beauchamp memorial tournament holds a virtual version this week

Event runs till Saturday, Feb. 6

RCMP released surveillance images of a person who is believed to have stolen a senior’s wallet at a Langley store on Jan. 27, then pretended to help them search for it (RCMP/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Thief stole wallet from Langley senior, then pretended to help, police say

Brazen theft recorded by surveillance video

Some of the many hand-craft cards made by staffers at the Langley Adult Day Program, which is operated by the Langley Senior Resources Society (Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: How staff at a Langley seniors facility made handcrafted Valentine’s Day cards for people they don’t serve

‘I thought, why don’t we make extras?’

Evidence the Hells Angels are a criminal gang was 'hearsay,' a judge ruled in a recent gun permit case. (Black Press Media files)
Evidence that Hells Angels are criminal gang ‘hearsay,’ judge rules in gun permit case

A full-patch member will get another chance at a gun permit, the judge ruled

A COVID-19 exposure notice was issued to parents of Aldergrove Community Secondary School. (Google)
Another COVID-19 exposure recorded Aldergrove Community Secondary School

There are 10 Langley schools on Fraser Health exposure list

On Feb. 2, the groundhog takes centre stage as people around the world observe Groundhog Day. How much do you know about the day and the famous animal? (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: Do you know these Groundhog Day facts?

Feb. 2 is Groundhog Day. How much do you know about the day, its traditions and the famous animal?

A carved stone pillar is shown on the beach in Victoria in this July 2020 handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Royal BC Museum, Bernhard Spalteholz
Questions rock Royal B.C. Museum over authenticity of artifact recovered from Victoria beach

Songhees First Nation chief says museum assured him review underway after artist says work as his

(Photo: cstmikewoolley on Instagram)
Union reaches ‘tentative agreement with Canada Line operator, avoiding TransLink disruptions

Workers did not walk off the job as scheduled Monday afternoon

Cpl. Rob Gardner survived a collision with a moose Sunday, Jan. 31 in Northern B.C. (Hudson Hope RCMP)
‘I’m super lucky’: B.C. Mountie survives crash into moose

Cpl. Rob Gardner says the moose ‘got up and walked away’ following the collision

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

There is potential that a person infected with a COVID-19 variant was at Garibaldi secondary, prompting calls from teachers for better health and safety rules. (Neil Corbett/The News)
BCTF renews call for mandatory masks in schools as new COVID variants spread

Link to new variant at Maple Ridge school brings call for stronger mask mandate

Vehicle damaged in accident in the Castlegar region, October 2020. (Castlegar Fire Department photo)
ICBC paying out COVID-19 rebates in March, averaging $190

Refunds come from $600 million savings from fewer claims

Nanaimo Clippers owner Wes Mussio. (News Bulletin file photo)
BCHL owner criticized for attending Super Bowl despite living half-time in Florida

Wes Mussio says he’s a snowbird in the Tampa Bay area and will be in the U.S. at least another month

BC Place is expected to light up with a special display for Black History Month on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2020. (BC Place)
BC Place to light up with special display for Black History Month

Month celebrates achievements and history of Black Canadians

Most Read