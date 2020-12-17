Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce CEO said businesses who traditionally didn’t have much of an internet presence, now do (Langley Advance Times file)

It could be a good Boxing Day for Langley merchants

Lessons

This could be a busy Boxing Day for local businesses.

That’s according to spokespersons for the Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce and the Downtown Langley Business Association, who said local merchants have learned how to work around pandemic restrictions, and will be applying those lessons to the post-Christmas sales season.

Chamber CEO Colleen Clark said businesses who traditionally didn’t have much of an internet presence, now do.

“A lot of businesses didn’t venture online, until the need was there,” Clark observed.

“A lot of people are shopping online now.”

Teri James, executive director of the Downtown Langley Business Association, said that new expertise was demonstrated during the recent Black Friday sales on Nov. 27.

Black Friday started in U.S. as a sales event following Thanksgiving Day, and has come to overshadow Boxing Day.

On the day this year, both online and off, Langley City merchants were busy, James said.

“There were lineups [outside] at most businesses,” James described,.

“It’s very encouraging to see.”

James and Clark said the current closure of the Canada-U.S,. border combined with “shop local” campaigns has also had a positive impact.

“Everyone has kind of come to see that this is a new normal,” James commented.

Diane Brisebois, president of the Retail Council of Canada, has also cited the border closure, and an increased push to buy local, as factors that will benefit Canadian retailers both online and in-person.

“We strongly believe there will be more Canadians making that extra effort to shop in a local brick-and-mortar store as well as find them online,” Brisebois said.

Eric Morris, head of retail at Google Canada, said e-commerce in Canada has doubled during the pandemic.

He said given ongoing lockdowns and in-store capacity limits, online sales are expected to be strong and remain so over the holiday shopping season.

– with files from Canadian Press


