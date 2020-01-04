Kwantlen First Nation band councillor Tumia Knott is moving to a new role with the nation’s business operations as land management splits from the seyem group of companies. (Langley Advance Times files)

Kwantlen First Nation busienss group splits to handle new land management duties

Lands are being split off from seyem, the business organization

The business arm of the Kwantlen First Nation is growing and splitting up its activities among two groups, as of late 2019.

In December, the KFN announced that lands and resource stewardship will be split off from səýeḿ, the business organization of the nation.

Tumia Knott, one of the three KFN councillors and a former səýeḿ president, will be leading the lands, resources, and stewardship branch at a chief administrative officer.

Moving up from vice president at səýeḿ is Brenda Knights, who took on the top role at the business group.

“It’s exciting times to be working in economic development,” said Knights. “It is especially rewarding to help my community be self‐sustaining as our economic development efforts continue to evolve.”

Səýeḿ was set up to create businesses that support the programs and services of the KFN.

READ MORE: Township and Kwantlen First Nation host first Aboriginal Business Match

Seyem has several business units, including construction, retail, marketing, information technology, and security services.

Locally seyem operates the lelem arts and culture café near Bedford Landing at the gift shop at the Fort Langley National Historic Site.

Most Read