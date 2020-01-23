Langley brewery renames beer as tribute to local Vegas shooting victim

Maple Ridge’s Jordan McIldoon, one of 58 killed in 2017 mass shooting, remembered by Five Roads

Jordan McIldoon and Amber Bereza, whom he planned to marry. (Black Press Media files)

Five Roads Brewing in Langley has renamed one of its craft beers today to honour a Lower Mainland man killed in the 2017 mass shooting in Las Vegas.

Aaron Fourt, owner of Five Roads, announced Thursday that the relatively new craft brewery on 202nd Street in Langley has changed the name of its Jimmy D’s Extra Special Bitter (ESB) to Jordy Mac’s Work Hard, Play Hard ESB, as a tribute to Jordan McIldoon.

A total of 58 people were killed and more than 500 injured when a gunman with automatic weapons set up in the 32nd-storey window of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino and shot at the crowd attending the Route 91 Music Festival. Maple Ridge’s own McIldoon was among those killed.

“A few months back a customer approached us about the story of Jordan McIldoon, a local from Maple Ridge who was one of the 58 victims of the tragic shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival in Las Vegas,” Fourt posted on his company Facebook page today.

”Jordan was just 23 years old, and weeks away from becoming a journeyman heavy-duty mechanic at Jacob Bros Construction. Jordan was incredibly active, with a passion for BMX and mountain biking, and was even a certified bicycle mechanic. He lived every day by the words, ‘Work Hard, Play Hard’,” he shared.

Calling for people who knew McIldoon to share stories and memories of the man, Fourt said, “We thought it would be a very fitting name for one of our beers, and a way to honour Jordan’s life in a simple yet meaningful way.”

The brewery opened in the Willowbrook area of Langley last spring, complete with a tasting room. The Jordy Mac beer is one of eight beers they currently serve.

Calling it an “extra special name,” Fourt said Jordan will be forever in their hearts, and feels naming a beer after him would be fitting memorial tribute.

McIldoon’s mother, Angela, has publically thanked Five Roads for “remembering our boy! He’d love this!”

Several others have called the renaming of the beer an “great tribute,” describing the gesture as “awesome.”

