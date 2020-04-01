Langley chamber goes online for virtual conference

A meeting about HR and the coronavirus will be held via Zoom

Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce CEO Colleen Clark will moderate a virtual conference on coronavirus for local business leaders. (Langley Advance Times files)

With large gatherings banned for the duration of the COVID-19 crisis, the Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce is heading online to serve local business owners and entrepreneurs.

On April 7, from 11 a.m. to noon, the chamber will hold a virtual town hall meeting.

The subject is questions on human resources and COVID-19.

The event will feature employment and labour lawyer Christopher Drinovz, of the firm Kate Shannon Weiler LLP, as well as Simran Bhullar, a human resources specialist with In Think Human Resources.

Langley Chamber CEO Colleen Clark will moderate the online event, which is complimentary for all attendees, and which will be presented through the Zoom conferencing software.

Those wishing to attend the virtual event can visit www.langleychamber.com and click events to find the listing for the virtual conference.

