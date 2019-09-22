Langley chamber CEO Colleen Clark with CEO and president of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce Perrin Beatty. Clark was named chamber executive of the year at the Canadian chamber conference in Saint John, NB. (Supplied)

Langley chamber of commerce CEO named executive of the year by Canadian chamber

Colleen Clark has nearly 25 years of experience in the chamber network

Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce CEO Colleen Clark was named chamber executive of the year in Canada (for chambers with more 1,000 members) at the annual Canadian Chamber of Commerce conference in Saint John, NB.

Clark said she was “honoured” by the designation, which recognizes chamber administrators for outstanding performance in a variety of categories, such as how they relate with chamber members, volunteers and the public.

Clark joined the Greater Langley Chamber as executive director in June of 2016 after serving in the same capacity at the Sechelt and District Chamber of Commerce for 22 years.

Her chamber biography notes that she is responsible for managing and administering the day-to-day operations for the Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce and supporting the chamber president and the board in dealings with federal, provincial and municipal governments, “as well as other associations and stakeholders.”

In June of this year, Clark’s title was changed, from executive director to CEO.

At the time, chamber president Jack Nicholson said the change was made “to reflect the hard work that Colleen has done since joining the organization three years ago.”

“We appreciate her passion and knowledge, when it comes to our chamber and the network as a whole,” Nicholson added.

