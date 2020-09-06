Secretary-treasurer Janet Andrews oversees this community for the New Westminster and District Labour Council, an umbrella organization of unions in the region. (Joshua Berson/Special to Black Press Media)

LANGLEY LABOUR DAY: Labour council says COVID-19 forever changed the workplace

Economic recovery a chance to make workplaces safer and more just, council says

Now is the time for society to revamp the world of work, says the secretary-treasurer of the New Westminster and District Labour Council (NWDLC).

The council, which represents union locals from Burnaby to Hope and covers Langley, says the pandemic shone a harsh spotlight on work, particularly the “unevenness” of coronavirus impacts.

“Some of our workers have faced increasing loads on their jobs and their work,” commented Janet Andrews. “Some workers are, in some industries, are without a job entirely because that industry has been shut down.”

There has been an array of impacts from COVID-19 and that has impacted the council’s Labour Day message.

“As we look forward to recovery, we need to have some priorities around what recover looks like, so replacing lost jobs with better jobs so people can participate in the economy” she said.

Pandemics have happened in the past and experts have said to expect a second wave of coronavirus so society has to do better at “disaster proofing our safety net.”

“How do we prepare now for the future?” she said.

The council’s main concern is social justice, and how does the world of work acknowledge the uneven impacts for women and persons of colour who were disproportionately hurt by the societal shutdown, for instance.

B.C. should be strengthening public health care as part of the virus recovery, Andrews added.

The way the pandemic has played out shows how society must rely on science to keep people safer, she said. When the virus first started to spread, people didn’t know much about transmission, whether to wear a mask or not, and what surfaces can to be wary of.

For the council, the increased information about the virus helps guide workplace safety but Andrews said the council would like to see COVID-19 made a presumptive illness under provincial workplace legislation. It would mean the burden of proof to show that illness was work-related not longer falls on the employee.

“As we celebrate Labour Day virtually this year due to COVID-19, it is more important than ever to recognize that workers and their families are the backbone of our local economy and the key to our recovery,” Andrews said. “We are calling on all levels of government to focus on investments and supports to ensure good jobs and a strong future for all people in Langley.

A Labour Day like no other

Typically the NWDLC and Vancouver and District Labour Council host a Labour Day picnic in Surrey’s Holland Park but has found a new way to honour workers. The Labour Council Elsies (which stands for the letters L and C) are new awards that recognize people’s contributions to the labour movement. The categories include awesome union activist, outstanding shop steward, dedicated front line worker or caring community activist.

“We are excited to be able to introduce our communities to just a few of these amazing workers. Their efforts are the foundation our recovery is being built on,” Andrews said.

The nominations were accepted over summer and an awards presentation will be done on labour council websites on Sept. 7. New Westminster and District Labour Council website

The council is also holding a children’s colour challenge with a page available for download from the website. The entries are being posted on the council social media.

.

Got a news tip?

Email: heather.colpitts@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusLabour

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Hospitality workers in Langley hit hard by COVID-19

Just Posted

LANGLEY LABOUR DAY: Labour council says COVID-19 forever changed the workplace

Economic recovery a chance to make workplaces safer and more just, council says

SHARE: Never know what you’ll find perched on your roof

Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition

Ryan’s Regards: Forget COVID-19; what about the COVID 15?

The stress and lethargic nature of the coronavirus pandemic has caused weight gain among many

VIDEO: Langley duo release decluttering song

Gord Maxwell and Laurie Thain put out new ditty in time for Labour Day weekend cleaning fest

LETTER: Let Langley businesses expand use of patios

Local letter writer has seen how vital patios were to local hospitality sector

B.C. records 121 new COVID-19 cases, another death ahead of long weekend

There are 1,233 active confirmed cases in the province

Strong winds, gusts expected to hit central and southern B.C. on Labour Day

Winds are expected to peak Monday morning but conditions could remain gusty throughout the day

Vancouver Coastal Health warns of possible COVID-19 exposures at downtown bars

Passengers coming from outside Canada are required to self-isolate for 14 days upon arrival

‘I definitely cried’: Mother orca that carried her dead calf for 17 days gives birth again

Baby J57 spotted in B.C. waters on Saturday

Flu vaccine orders up in Canada as simultaneous COVID and flu infections feared

Recent study shows the pandemic may be pushing more people to get flu vaccine

Alaskans fined, taken to U.S. after allegedly violating Quarantine Act in B.C.

Spokeswoman Dawn Roberts says a vehicle with Alaska licence plates sparked suspicion

Okanagan athlete part of Canadian tennis history

Stunning five-set upset of 8th seed propels Vernon’s Vasek Pospisil into the fourth round at US Open

B.C. man makes ‘facehugger’ mask during COVID-19 pandemic

It took Owen Chester of Chilliwack about 20 hours to make the leather face mask

‘Silver lining’ to pandemic as Fraser Valley librarians bring learning outside

Julie Penner and Janet Woyke have been filming educational videos around Chilliwack during COVID-19

Most Read