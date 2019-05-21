Langley marijunana firms see mergers, new ventures

Firms are still expanding as legalized cannabis is less than a year old

Langley’s marijuana business is busy, and recent days have seen a number of changes, including a proposed new industrial facility and the acquisition of a local firm by a larger one.

On May 13, PerAspera Holdings asked Langley Township council for a rezoning so the company can test and process cannabis at a facility in the Gloucester Industrial Park.

If approved, the facility in the 5400 block of 275th Street is to be converted for the new project. The building is not to be used to grow or directly sell cannabis, only for testing services, and for the creation of cannabis oil.

The site would receive dried cannabis from growers, process it, and send the unused waste plant matter to Abbotsford for composting.

One nearby resident spoke at Monday’s public hearing to raise issues about possible odours and property value issues.

PerAspera CEO Andrew Hale noted that the plant will follow Metro Vancouver’s air quality regulations, including frequent testing of air filters.

Council is expected to make a decision at a future meeting.

Meanwhile, a Langley-based cannabis firm launched a $5 million funding round, selling 10 million shares at 50 cents each.

Langley BC Cannabis Ltd. said the funding will be used to purchase, build, and retrofit a phase one facility in Langley. Negotiations for the site are currently underway, said CEO Dion Tarbaj.

“With this funding in place, we will be able to begin construction on our phase 1 facility and move forward with our goal to receive a cultivation license from Health Canada,” Tarbaj said in a press release.

Aimed at cultivating medical marijuana, Langley BC Cannabis has applied for a production permit from the federal government.

The company said it expects phase one to produce 4,500 kg of dried cannabis in its first year of operation.

Also seeing changes was Langley-based Blissco Cannabis Corp, being acquired by Supreme Cannabis in a $48 million deal.

The share-based acquisition has the support of Blissco CEO Damian Kettlewell, according to a press release.

With an 18,000 square foot facility in North Langley’s industrial area, the firm has agreements to distribute cannabis in B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan, and New Brunswick.

The firm has submitted a building permit request to the Township for an expansion of its facility, and a May 3 corporate update said the firm could produce 10.6 million 30 ml bottles a year of cannabis oil extracts.

The firm has been shipping dried cannabis to the BC Liquor Distribution Branch, which handles provincial pot sales, since March.

Previous story
B.C. NDP using ‘sledge hammer’ on contract employers, business group says
Next story
Business advice popping up in Langley

Just Posted

Cupcakes against cancer: Langley parents rally to help family

Christine Tulloch, a crusader against cancer, has suffered a third relapse

Aldergrove chef sentenced to seven years for million-dollar drug operation

Raymon Ranu has been working as a cook since he was arrested for selling fentanyl and cocaine

Anti-gang forum aimed at helping Langley parents keep teens safe

Preventing gang recruitment is the focus of a forum to be held next week

Langley Blaze display depth despite temporary loss of pitchers

Injury and invitation to play for Team Canada leave team down three

Man arrested after police standoff and fire at Abbotsford home

Suspect allegedly breached conditions to not be near victim or her home

Killer of Calgary mother, daughter gets no parole for 50 years

A jury found Edward Downey guilty last year in the deaths of Sara Baillie, 34, and five-year-old Taliyah Marsman

Raptors beat Bucks 120-102 to even series at 2-2

Lowry pours in 25 as Toronto moves within two games of NBA Finals

Body of missing snowmobiler recovered from Great Slave Lake

Police confirm the body is that of one of three missing snowmobilers

Toddler seriously injured after falling from Okanagan balcony

RCMP are investigating after a two-year-old boy fell from the balcony of an apartment in Kelowna

Cost jumps 35% for Trans-Canada Highway widening in B.C.

Revelstoke-area stretch first awarded under new union deal

Is vegan food a human right? Ontario firefighter battling B.C. blaze argues it is

Adam Knauff says he had to go hungry some days because there was no vegan food

Winds helping in battle against fire threatening northern Alberta town

Nearly 5,000 people have cleared out of High Level and nearby First Nation

Aquilini-owned blueberry farm ordered to pay $131,000 to foreign workers

Pitt Meadows farm owes wages to 174 employees

Man pleads guilty in Surrey crash that killed two Abbotsford women

Sarah Dhillon and Paige Nagata died following head-on collision on Nov. 4, 2018

Most Read