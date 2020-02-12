Crews were working on the exterior of the new Nordstrom rack at Willowbrook Shopping Centre in Langley on Tuesday, Feb. 11. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

Langley Nordstrom Rack store opening nears

Company is now hiring in advance of April 23 opening

Nordstrom has begun hiring staff for it’s new store at the Willlowbrook Shopping Centre in Langley.

Multiple postings have gone up on the Seattle-based company’s website, for a variety of jobs ranging from reatail sales to security and assistant department manager.

Staff are expected to have an “enthusiasm and a sense of adventure [to] see the glass as half full,” according to one job description.

“We strive to know our customers better than anyone else,” the website adds.

Nordstrom has a reputation for legendary customer service, as described in The Nordstrom Way to Customer Service Excellence by Robert Spector.

Spector notes “Nordies” are given an unusual amount of freedom to handle problems.

READ MORE: Nordstrom opens discount outlet in Langley’s biggest mall

READ MORE: VIDEO/PHOTOS: Nordstrom opens third Canadian store in Vancouver

Set to open on Thursday, April 23, the 30,000-square-foot Nordstrom Rack store at the Willowbrook Shopping Centre is the off-price division of Nordstrom.

It will offer “apparel, accessories and shoes for the whole family, from many of the top brands sold at Nordstrom stores at everyday savings of up to 70 percent off” a company statement said.

“We’re excited to continue growing our presence in Canada by opening a much-anticipated Nordstrom Rack location in Langley,” said Geevy Thomas, president of Nordstrom Rack.

Applicants interested in working for the Langley store can learn more by searching ‘Langley’ on https://careers.nordstrom.com/.

Nordstrom, founded in 1901 as a shoe store in Seattle, has grown to operate 380 stores, including 118 full-line stores in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico and 248 Nordstrom Rack stores.


dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. rethinks tree planting after wildfires, beetles deplete forests

Just Posted

WEATHER: Rain remains in the forecast for Langley

Temperatures will reach a high of 8 C

Langley Nordstrom Rack store opening nears

Company is now hiring in advance of April 23 opening

Little Hugs makes it big in the book world

Poetry collection by Langley writer Raman Mander is now available at Indigo, Chapters, and Coles

SPORTS BRIEFS: Struss-Reid named to Commonwealth lacrosse roster, Seated volleyball champion Danielle Ellis to captain Team Canada, Langley curlers going to seniors

Roundup of local interest stories

Fraser Valley Cultural Diversity Awards readying to highlight local inclusivity efforts

Nominations are still open while tickets are on sale for March 12 ceremony

Coastal GasLink blockades a ‘dress rehearsal’ for future project fights: Kenney

He said the protests are not about Indigenous rights

B.C. cub that woke too early from winter slumber now in care of sanctuary

Yearling was taken to Northern Lights Wildlife Society in northern B.C.

Knife attack on Chilliwack homeless man garners five-year sentence

Robert Giesbrecht, 35, has already been in custody nearly two years since downtown incident

Ex-B.C. principal busted by Creep Catchers faces disciplinary hearing

Charges dropped against Jason Obert in 2017, now the decoy who nabbed him set to testify at hearing

Alaska man wins 1,000 mile Yukon sled dog race

This is the Alaskan musher’s second consecutive win

Man accidentally donates girlfriend’s 50 pairs of shoes to B.C. thrift store

Cassandra Converse has forgiven him, but she jokes that this Valentine’s Day better be pretty special

Baby with meningitis suffers stroke after being sent home from crowded B.C. emergency room

‘I thought once I got to the hospital, we’re safe,’ Maple Ridge mom says after infant nearly dies

Legends to be on hand as Canucks retire Sedins’ jerseys tonight

Henrik’s No. 33 and Daniel’s No. 22 will be raised to the rafters at Rogers Arena

Passenger reports Kelowna bus driver for being allegedly intoxicated

The driver, a 52-year-old man, was issued a 90-day immediate roadside prohibition

Most Read