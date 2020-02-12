Langley Nordstrom Rack store opening nears

Company is now hiring in advance of April 23 opening

Crews were working on the exterior of the new Nordstrom rack at Willowbrook Shopping Centre in Langley on Tuesday, Feb. 11. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

Nordstrom has begun hiring staff for it’s new store at the Willlowbrook Shopping Centre in Langley.

Multiple postings have gone up on the Seattle-based company’s website, for a variety of jobs ranging from reatail sales to security and assistant department manager.

Staff are expected to have an “enthusiasm and a sense of adventure [to] see the glass as half full,” according to one job description.

“We strive to know our customers better than anyone else,” the website adds.

Nordstrom has a reputation for legendary customer service, as described in The Nordstrom Way to Customer Service Excellence by Robert Spector.

Spector notes “Nordies” are given an unusual amount of freedom to handle problems.

Set to open on Thursday, April 23, the 30,000-square-foot Nordstrom Rack store at the Willowbrook Shopping Centre is the off-price division of Nordstrom.

It will offer “apparel, accessories and shoes for the whole family, from many of the top brands sold at Nordstrom stores at everyday savings of up to 70 percent off” a company statement said.

“We’re excited to continue growing our presence in Canada by opening a much-anticipated Nordstrom Rack location in Langley,” said Geevy Thomas, president of Nordstrom Rack.

Applicants interested in working for the Langley store can learn more by searching ‘Langley’ on https://careers.nordstrom.com/.

Nordstrom, founded in 1901 as a shoe store in Seattle, has grown to operate 380 stores, including 118 full-line stores in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico and 248 Nordstrom Rack stores.



