Emilio’s operations manager Aaron Gehrman recently returned from an international pizza competition, where he placed third. (Aaron Hinks/Black Press Media).

Langley pizza shop finishes third in international competition

Emilio Finatti Sicilian Pizzeria offered judges a mushroom and bacon variant

Pizza loyalists may never come to an agreement over which shop offers the best slice of pie in the city, but Emilio Finatti Sicilian Pizzeria has recently received an international nod that may further the debate.

Emilio’s finished in third place at the International Pizza Expo, which was held at the Las Vegas Convention Centre in early March. The company has operations in both Langley and White Rock.

The competition, held annually since 2007, features five divisions and draws more than 200 pizzerias from across the globe.

Competitors are tasked with baking a pizza at the competition and present it to a panel of judges.

Emilio’s White Rock operations manager Aaron Gehrman, who competed in the traditional category, presented a smoked apple-wood bacon pizza, including king oyster mushroom and a medley mushroom sauteed in citrus, white wine, tarragon and apricot.

“What I find a real challenge with the traditional competition is that you’re so restricted for ingredients. You can only use two toppings,” Gehrman told Black Press Media on Wednesday.

“You can use a varietal of the same toppings, that’s why I did a medley mushroom. It really comes down to flavour profile, consistency, how the pizza holds together and the crust.”

Gehrman said the competition is done by blind judging.

“For the pan pizza division, they had to swap the judges out halfway through, or even twice, because in previous years they’ve had judges complain that they can’t sleep,” Gehrman said.

Gehrman said that competitors are allowed to use their choice of oven. However, Gehram’s oven of choice, the WP Matador, wasn’t available because “it got stuck on a boat from Germany and wasn’t able to make it to the competition.”

“I had to work on a different oven, but even with the curveball, it was amazing, very happy to place this year.”

Gehrman said he received “amazing support” from the Canadian Food and Restaurant Association president Donald Gyurkovits, who through connections, was able to connect Gehrman with a kitchen and produce supplier so he could tweak his recipe in Las Vegas.

“It was so heartwarming, I get goosebumps just talking about it.”

Gehrman has been entering the competition for a number of years, and placed first in the traditional category in 2015.

Although the award-winning pizza isn’t a regular item on Emilio’s menu, Gehrman said he intends to introduce the bacon and mushroom variant as a specialty evening feature April 6.

Previous story
Tea and technology with B.C. Tech Association CEO Jill Tipping

Just Posted

Langley has higher than average opioid poisoning rate

New figures show one in 5,000 residents end up in hospital

Langley pizza shop finishes third in international competition

Emilio Finatti Sicilian Pizzeria offered judges a mushroom and bacon variant

UPDATE: Missing Abbotsford boy, 12, found safe and sound

Citizen spots Brandon Smitton thanks to word of mouth, police say

Power knocked out after pole severed in Langley

Thousands left without hydro following a crash on 40th Avenue Saturday night

VIDEO: Giants punch their ticket to Round 2 with playoff win Saturday

Vancouver’s major A junior hockey team beat Seattle T-Birds5-1, in Game 6 of the playoffs

REPLAY: The best videos from across B.C. this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at the replay-worth highlights from this week in the province

ICBC claims to move out of courtroom as of April 1

The reforms take effect on Monday, in addition a new injury cap on pain and suffering payouts

Youth ‘celebrate vulnerability’ at Fraser Valley youth-led summit

Youth shared experiential expertise on various topics with service providers from throughout Lower Mainland

Gerald Butts provides notes, texts to justice committee on SNC-Lavalin

This in response to material filed last week by former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould

Saying business model is “financially unsustainable,” the CWHL is folding

A record-175,000 fans tuned in to watch the Clarkson Cup finale in Toronto

Crews respond to 2 overnight fires in Vancouver

The cause of the fire is under investigation

B.C. VIEWS: Is the NDP giving away our natural gas reserves?

Andrew Weaver again denounces the government he put in power

Canada’s chief justice urges ‘major reforms’ to judge oversight

Richard Wagner said he would be launching a review of the Canadian Judicial Council

Granlund nets winner as Canucks edge Stars 3-2 in shootout

Markstrom makes 38 saves for Vancouver

Most Read