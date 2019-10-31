Langley woman stunned by chamber award win

Kimz Angels has been going for almost two decades

mz Angels, the local organization that helps Langley’s disadvantaged, is putting out a plea for help the same week they received major accolades for all the work they’ve done in the past two decades.

Kimz Angels is hoping someone will help them chill out, and donate a commercial freezer.

The stand-up commercial freezer is needed for the food donations that the outreach group receives and distributes in conjunction with the Friends of Langley Vineyard on Glover Road. They give out free clothing, coffee and sandwiches each Wednesday.

Someone at Sobey’s food distribution company approached the outreach group.

“They saw our pink truck, and they Googled it to see what we do,” said business owner Kimberly Snow, the founder.

Kimz Angels was started by Snow and two others about 19 years ago, and its members are local residents who help out. The group, with more than 70 members, coordinates the collection and delivery of clothing, furniture, food, baby items, kids toys, school supplies, and more for families and individuals to help people in times of trouble to get their lives back on track. The group works in 13 local schools as well as having a mobile unit with nurses and paramedics out nights and weekends to help street people.

Sobey’s will be donating to the effort and the freezer is needed to help preserve food. Right now it’s stored in Snow’s home freezer and small freezers and fridges at the church.

Kimz Angels was chosen as the winner of the Community Impact (non-profit) Award at the Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards. The presentations were done on Thursday evening at a gala celebration.

“I have an amazing team here. Without the team, there is no Kimz Angels. You know me. I love yakking,” she said as the tears started flowing. “But at times like this, all I can say is thank you.”

She encouraged the local business community to keep helping others.

“Honestly, let’s keep making the difference,” Snow said.

Snow said that help does not need to be overwhelming.

“It’s the little things that we do every day,” she commented. “Tomorrow is going to be another day. There’s going to be a hungry child, a homeless, working poor. So without your support… we can’t make it. So let’s do it together.”

After the event, Snow said she was floored that the group was chosen from among the local non-profits.

“Honestly I was so touched,” she told the Langley Advance Times.

She has owned a hair studio for more than three decades and has another family business, which has allowed her to get involved in philanthropic work.

Snow was pleased to have a huge cross section of the local business community together in the same room at the awards so she could encourage everyone to help others and not turn a blind eye to serious social issues such as homelessness, seniors poverty, hungry children, and others.

People can find out about the group at kimzangels.com. They can also show support at Fill the Ambulance fundraisers. The group will accept food and household product donations at the Otter Co-op Dec. 7 and 8 and at the Murrayville IGA on Dec. 14 and 15.

This is the first Fill the Ambulance at Otter Co-op but will be the 19th year at the IGA.