Minister of Transport Omar Alghabra listens during an announcement at Port Metro Vancouver’s Centerm container terminal, in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. Four federal Liberal MPs have written to Alghabra expressing frustration with a much-criticized program that aims to replace older trucks that service the Vancouver Port Authority. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Liberal MPs decry Vancouver Port Authority truck program in letters to minister

Program aims to phase out trucks that are more than 12 years old to improve air quality

Four federal Liberal MPs have written to Transport Minister Omar Alghabra expressing frustration with a much-criticized program that aims to replace older trucks that service the Vancouver Port Authority.

The MPs’ letters come amid heavy criticism of the program, which aims to phase out trucks that are more than 12 years old to improve air quality but puts the onus on independent owners and operators to swallow the cost of replacing vehicles.

The program has been delayed twice since its initial introduction in 2022 to give companies more time to implement the new rules, and is now set to come into effect in early April.

Truckers have raised concerns about the cost of replacing older vehicles, saying that existing vehicles already meet emissions standards and global supply-chain issues are making the transition more difficult.

The letters to Alghabra from Sukh Dhaliwal, Randeep Sarai, Parm Bains and John Aldag urge the government to intervene and promote more co-operation between the Port Authority and stakeholders.

A spokesman for Alghabra said the minister has reached out to the port authority several times, asking it to work with the trucking industry to address its concerns about the program.

