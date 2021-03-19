On Friday, March 19, 2021, Lisa Dew announced Lisa’s School of Dance will be closing its doors after suffering financial loss as result of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Lisa’s Dance Studio/Facebook)

Lisa’s School of Dance closing after 35 years in Langley

Small business suffered financial long-term loss as a result of the pandemic

Lisa’s School of Dance will not return for an encore performance. After 35 years in the community the studio is closing its doors.

“My decision has not come lightly, there have been countless tears, months of sleepless nights and anxiety ridden days,” said owner Lisa Dew.

“Between the financial losses due to COVID-19, unpaid accounts, the ‘let’s wait and see’ mindset, and overall student enrolment down by 65 per cent, there is no way to sustain the business.”

Dew first opened the studio in September 1985.

“I was an 18-year-old young woman with a dream. I succeeded in making my dreams come true, and I would like to thank everyone who has been a part of the journey,” she said. “I have made lifelong friends and have wonderful memories and experiences to look back on.”

Dew said it was in September when the future of the business became a reality to face.

“It was touch and go because of the limitations on class sizes due to COVID, and people’s fears about coming back,” she explained. “But unfortunately if you wait and see, the business is not there to come back to.”

Dew said she hasn’t cut herself a paycheque since January, and has been operating at a loss.

“I’ve just been barely covering the bills,” she said.

Provincial restrictions imposed on the fitness and dance industry made it nearly impossible for the studio to conduct classes, Dew added.

However, the studio did access provincial subsidies to help keep afloat but they fell short.

“Unfortunately, there isn’t a enough support for small business right now,” Dew claimed.

The dance studio will complete the current season. The final class will be held on June 14.

“Although this is an incredibly sad moment in time, I want to celebrate all the love we have shared and continue to have fun and learn together for the remaining weeks of the season,” Dew said. “I hope you will continue to dance in the future and keep developing. Please keep your passion alive.”

