New Porsche SUV debuts in Langley

More than 200 people turned out to get a first look at the 2019 Porsche Cayenne SUV in Langley.

Porsche Centre Langley hosted the Oct. 24 unveiling of the third generation of one of the sportcar brand’s most popular models.

“The Porsche Cayenne continues to be one of Porsche’s top selling models and this latest generation is proving to be the best one yet,” said Dimitri Kotsalis, Area General Manager OpenRoad Auto Group.

“We’re already seeing significant demand.”

Since its market launch in 2002, Porsche has delivered over 770,000 Cayenne units.

The new Cayenne starts at $75,500 Canadian.

Since Porsche Centre Langley opened in 2014, sales have increased by 25 per cent with most buyers from the Fraser Valley, Richmond and the North Shore.

The dealership hosts regular events for fan of the legendary car marque, including the monthly Porsche Coffee and Cars event, Porsche Driving School and the annual Porsche Rally to Whistler.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Driving from Langley to Whistler to help firefighters

Guests at Porsche Centre Langley’s Porsche Cayenne launch event were treated to cusine by Vancouver’s award winning restaurant, Maenam and entertainment by “violinist-extremist”, Kytami.

Porsche Centre Langley is owned and operated by OpenRoad Auto Group, B.C.’s largest automotive dealership group with over 1,300 staff at 26 locations, including 23 dealerships and 3 collision centres.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.