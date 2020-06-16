Strata condos are an increasing share of the new housing market, with shared liabilities for owners. (Vernon Morning Star)

Poor construction, maintenance driving B.C. strata insurance rates up

Financial regulator finds water damage a major factor

Insurance premiums for strata properties have increased by about 40 per cent across B.C. and some deductibles have more than doubled in the past year, the B.C. Financial Services Authority finds in a new report.

Minor claims, many from water damage in new construction or due to lack of maintenance, have made strata insurance unprofitable and the market is “unhealthy” as a result, CEO Blair Morrison said in releasing the BCFSA’s preliminary findings June 16.

“Despite large increases already being felt, the situation has not stabilized, meaning many stratas, particularly in those in buildings considered to be high-risk by insurers, can expect to face further pricing pressures as well as the risk of not being able to obtain full strata property insurance coverage,” Morrison said.

more to come…

New association launches to give voice to B.C. First Nation development corporations

