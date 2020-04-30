Realtors rally community together to feed Langley’s hungry

Two weekends in a row, a food drive will be held at Wolstencroft Realty to help Langley Food Bank

During the next two weekends, a team of Langley realtors is hosting a food drive they hope will help feed the growing number of local families in need due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Garry Voigt and Donna Dalkie, of Royal LePage Wolstencroft Realty, are organizing a four-day food drive aimed at specifically helping the Langley Food Bank prevent hunger in this community.

“During this really tough time, people are having to do whatever it takes to make ends meet,” Dalkie said.

“The food banks have seen an influx in new families and they are really struggling to keep up.”

Food bank executive director Jim Calamunce confirmed the rising demand, noting his 203rd-Street facility has recorded more than 50 new families registered since the beginning of March.

“During this time of COVID-19, we’re finding that our numbers are really growing,” he said. “We’d love to have you donate.”

RELATED: Community Gaming Grants program announces $3 million donation to Food Banks B.C.

So, Voigt and the team have decided to do just that, and they’re helping others do the same.

They’re hosting a food drive from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, May 2 and 3, and May 9 and 10 in the new parking lot of Wolstencroft Realty, 19664 64th Ave.

For those who can’t make it down to drop off donations during the drive times, Voigt is also offering an alternative. He said the team will pickup from donors in the Langley and Cloverdale area. People simply have to call 604-530-0231.

“We’re asking for your help. Let’s rally together as a community to hellp the community,” Voigt said, noting a lot of those turning to the food bank are not the typical families in need. And those who are typically in need, their needs are likely even greater.

“It could be your friend, your neighbour, your co-worker, or even a family member,” he said, encouraging people to join together and help.

Is there more to this story?

news@langleyadvancetimes.com

