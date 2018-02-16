Sales for $1 million condos in Fort Langley begin mid-March

Lilly Terrace will be a collection of 24 luxury condos in the heart of the village

Lilly Terrace by Lanstone Homes will offer 24 luxury condos in Fort Langley. Sales begin mid-March.

They may start at a cool $1 million, but people will likely still camp out for the chance to buy into the newest collection of condos in Fort Langley.

Lily Terrace, a high-end development of 24 units, will be located in the heart of the village fronting Francis Avenue, Church Street and Glover Road. The Lily Terrace will be one of three distinct sections of the mixed-use development. Construction is expected to be completed by the spring of 2019.

Unlike other developments that have been proposed for the village that have seen some opposition, Lily Terrace didn’t face any objections when it went to public hearing at Township council last April. Instead, five residents came out to voice their support for the project.

READ: Builder Holds Open House

The presentation centre, to be located at 9054 Glover Rd., is set to open in just a few weeks and sales will begin mid-March.

“As second-generation home builders, we’ve been a part of Fort Langley’s evolution into what many are calling ‘the Kerrisdale of the Fraser Valley’ with its high end custom homes, boutique shops and trendy cafes,” said Lanson Foster, founder and president of Lanstone Homes.

“Lily Terrace will complement the community and appeal to a growing number of young professionals and downsizers …”

Unit options will include walk up flats and loft style condos with custom one bedroom plus den, two bedroom and two bedroom plus den layouts ranging from 1,019 to 1,740 square feet, starting at $1 million.

The development will include underground parking.

The Young building will be on Glover Road and will feature both office and retail space.

Lanstone Homes is owned and operated by Lanson Foster, a home-builder with two decades of experience in the construction industry. Past projects include McBride Station in Fort Langley, Zetter Place and Robertson Ranch Estates in Langley.


monique@langleytimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
‘Supercluster’ tech groups to share up to $950M in federal cash

Just Posted

Langley volunteers are ‘good for… nothing’

At least 200 people came together Thursday to be recognized and thanked by the City of Langley.

More Langley walkers needed for Coldest Night of the Year

People are slow to register for this year’s charity walk to aid the Salvation Army’s Gateway of Hope.

Langley Christian star volleyball player up for honour

Langley’s Brodie Hofer, Aldergrove’s Sarah Potomak and Langley Curling Club team all up for Sport BC awards

Top-two tilt a draw

Langley’s TWU Spartans maintain No. 1 national ranking after playing No. 2 UBC to split

Tendeck, Ronning lead Giants rally

Third time in four tries Vancouver has defeated Portland this season

‘Feast Dish’ play deeply rooted in First Nations culture

Tho’owxiya: The Hungry Feast Dish comes to life in Fort Langley, Vancouver

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Canucks lose second straight game, falling 4-1 to Sharks

Daniel Sedin snags Vancouver’s only goal on a pass from Thomas Vanek

Concussion sidelines B.C. snowboarder from Olympics

Meryeta O’Dine will not compete in PyeongChang

All-B.C. Canadian Olympic women’s snowboard cross team comes home empty-handed

No Canadians reach final in women’s snowboard cross

Extradition hearing wraps for Lower Mainland developer

A judge will rule next month on extradition for Mark Chandler.

Michelle Obama talks social media, raising daughters at Vancouver event

Former U.S. first lady spoke at an event hosted by the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade

VIDEO: Valentine’s Day extra sweet for rehabilitated shark

The North Pacific spiny dogfish was found by a beachgoer at Stanley Park

Trump team drops hints NAFTA end not imminent

Trump looks at renegotiation, not cancellation of NAFTA

Most Read