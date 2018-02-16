Sales for $1 million condos in Fort Langley begin mid-March

Lilly Terrace will be a collection of 24 luxury condos in the heart of the village

They may start at a cool $1 million, but people will likely still camp out for the chance to buy into the newest collection of condos in Fort Langley.

Lily Terrace, a high-end development of 24 units, will be located in the heart of the village fronting Francis Avenue, Church Street and Glover Road. The Lily Terrace will be one of three distinct sections of the mixed-use development. Construction is expected to be completed by the spring of 2019.

Unlike other developments that have been proposed for the village that have seen some opposition, Lily Terrace didn’t face any objections when it went to public hearing at Township council last April. Instead, five residents came out to voice their support for the project.

The presentation centre, to be located at 9054 Glover Rd., is set to open in just a few weeks and sales will begin mid-March.

“As second-generation home builders, we’ve been a part of Fort Langley’s evolution into what many are calling ‘the Kerrisdale of the Fraser Valley’ with its high end custom homes, boutique shops and trendy cafes,” said Lanson Foster, founder and president of Lanstone Homes.

“Lily Terrace will complement the community and appeal to a growing number of young professionals and downsizers …”

Unit options will include walk up flats and loft style condos with custom one bedroom plus den, two bedroom and two bedroom plus den layouts ranging from 1,019 to 1,740 square feet, starting at $1 million.

The development will include underground parking.

The Young building will be on Glover Road and will feature both office and retail space.

Lanstone Homes is owned and operated by Lanson Foster, a home-builder with two decades of experience in the construction industry. Past projects include McBride Station in Fort Langley, Zetter Place and Robertson Ranch Estates in Langley.



