Scarecrow Stroll benefits charity

A local garden nursery prepares for its 8th annual pre-Halloween event in aid of non-profits

With a little rain this week and slightly cooler temperatures, some Langleyites are starting to think about the arrival of fall, and some of the fun this season can bring in the way of decorations for the house and garden.

Scarecrows and pumpkins top the list of yard art that more and more families are anxious to display, and Art’s Nursery is encouraging and inspiring that inclination by again hosting its annual Scarecrow Stroll.

The stroll – in its eighth year – is a family-friendly community event, kicking off later this month in support of local charities, said nursery owner Rebecca van der Zalm.

There will be more than 60 “creative and crazy” scarecrows on display, each sponsored by local companies and groups, she explained.

“These are not your average scarecrows,” van der Zalm said, listing off a few of the participants as Super Mario, Cruella, Little Mermaid, King Kong, and Alice in Wonderland.

“The teams have been creating and building all summer,” in anticipation of the event, which kicks off on Saturday, Sept. 24 and runs through to Halloween, Oct. 31, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

There will be food trucks and live music on weekends.

Visitors cannot only admire the creative and scary scarecrows displayed throughout the Port Kells nursery, but take part in a scavenger hunt, have photos taken in the pop-up pumpkin patch, or even purchase a “take & make” kit, so families can have some fun building a scarecrow at home.

The stroll is a fundraiser that benefits The Versatiles Seniors Acting Guild, OWL (Orphaned Wildlife Rehabilitation Society), and Pacific Parklands Foundation.

More information about the annual event is available online at www.artsnursery.com.

In addition to all the scarecrows on display, Art’s Nursery also has a pop-up pumpkin patch that’s great for family photo opps, and a variety of seasonal flowers, ornamental gourds, and other seasonal decorations to augment a home or garden. (Langley Advance Times files)