Artist’s impression of Genesis condominium project, proposed for area of planned SkyTrain station (City of Langley file/special to Langley Advance Times)

Selling the Skytrain connection: how a Langley City project promotes proximity to rapid transit

Project designed ‘in deference’ to planned station on 203 Street near Cascades Casino

SkyTrain has yet to arrive in Langley City, but the fact it is on the way is a selling point being used by a new condo project that will go up a short stroll from the planned rapid transit station at 203 Street.

Genesis Condo, planned for 203 Street and Logan Avenue, will see 144 condominium apartments and 287 square metres of commercial floor space go up next to the Cascades Casino parkade.

Re-zoning for the six-storey project was approved in December 2019, followed by a low-key public hearing in January of this year where just one person spoke up, and that was to ask about the existing businesses on the site (two older commercial buildings, that have housed an an auto body shop and a rental business, staff advised).

A report to council by Roy Beddow, City deputy director of development services, noted the design was adjusted “in deference to the [planned] SkyTrain station and bus exchange to the south” with ground floor commercial units fronting a public plaza and outdoor seating area at the corner of 203A Street and Locke Lane, facing in the direction of the casino and the yet-to-be built station.

READ ALSO: SkyTrain to Langley moves one step closer with business case

READ ALSO: Business group pushes for SkyTrain to Langley

It is expected to come back to council for final approval later in the year.

According to the head of the company promoting the project, Partners Marketing Group CEO Trevor Street, the Genesis project is believed to be the first time a builder in Langley City has made SkyTrain access a selling point.

Street described it as a “key facet” of their marketing strategy that promotes Langley City as a “super-walkable” community where buyers will, in the future, be able to travel via Skytrain.

“Everything you want is within walking distance,” Street commented.

READ ALSO: Langley City is in the middle of a building boom

Carl Johannsen, Langley City director of development services said the proposed project was “one of the highest density developments” yet planned for the City.

This year, Johannsen estimates Langley City construction will nearly match last year, when construction value topped $101 million.

So far this year, the City has recorded $85 million in construction and is projecting at least $100 million for all of 2020. That projection may be higher by year end, depending on the number of new building permits applications that come in.

READ ALSO: Langley City sets $100 million construction record

There have been 10 applications so far this year as of August 31, including three multi-family apartment projects totalling 375 new units.

As well, the City has fielded four pre-applications — concepts for redevelopment of sites, involving new apartment buildings — in discussions between developers and staff, some of which may become official applications later this year.


dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

DevelopersLangley CitySkyTrain

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19: B.C. sales, carbon tax payments must be paid by Sept. 30

Just Posted

COVID-19 outbreak at Langley hospital declared over

Three patients tested positive; all are recovering at home

Gratitude and Appreciation Summit rescheduled for virtual conference, Oct. 3

Inspirational event has been postponed multiple times throughout 2020

Director gives weather permission to rain on cancelled Good Times Cruise-In day

COVID-19 halted plans for annual car show held in Aldergrove on Sept. 12

Langley theatre presents The First Five Years; its first live show in six months

Two-person production runs at Theatre in the Country from Sept. 10 to 26

Greater Vancouver Food Truck Fest expands for upcoming drive-in event in Langley

Eleven vendors will be at Christian Life Assembly on Sept. 12 and 13, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Boy, 10, alive after family dog jumps into action during cougar attack in Lillooet

Two women and four children were walking near a remote family cabin when the cougar attacked

Rocky Mountaineer expecting it to take years to rebuild business battered by pandemic

Despite having a suite of COVID-19 protocols to implement, the company decided not to operate in 2020

B.C. non-profit launches free social and emotional learning program for educators

The 12-week care kit by Calmversation Learning Foundation aims to support educators in easing students’ transition back to school

25 years later: The water skiing legend on Kalamalka Lake

A group of waterskiers were towed behind a plane on Kalamalka Lake back in 1995

B.C. government undermines information rights: privacy commissioner

B.C.’s Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act sets 30 business days for the government to respond to information requests

Mother in Vancouver Island hit-and-run killed on 11th wedding anniversary

Trevor Blogg speaks on the tragic death of his wife, Katie

COVID-19: B.C. sales, carbon tax payments must be paid by Sept. 30

Employer health tax payments delayed to end of 2020

What happens if B.C. re-enters a COVID lockdown? Psychologist says we’ll be OK

UBC professor says cooperation between health officials, politicians has kept pandemic messaging simple

Dalmatian-beagle cross rescued from B.C. property now doing ‘amazing’ in London

Tika was one of 57 animals rescued from ‘disgusting display of neglect’ in 2015

Most Read