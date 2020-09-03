Selling the Skytrain connection: how a Langley City project promotes proximity to rapid transit

Artist’s impression of Genesis condominium project, proposed for area of planned SkyTrain station (City of Langley file/special to Langley Advance Times)

SkyTrain has yet to arrive in Langley City, but the fact it is on the way is a selling point being used by a new condo project that will go up a short stroll from the planned rapid transit station at 203 Street.

Genesis Condo, planned for 203 Street and Logan Avenue, will see 144 condominium apartments and 287 square metres of commercial floor space go up next to the Cascades Casino parkade.

Re-zoning for the six-storey project was approved in December 2019, followed by a low-key public hearing in January of this year where just one person spoke up, and that was to ask about the existing businesses on the site (two older commercial buildings, that have housed an an auto body shop and a rental business, staff advised).

A report to council by Roy Beddow, City deputy director of development services, noted the design was adjusted “in deference to the [planned] SkyTrain station and bus exchange to the south” with ground floor commercial units fronting a public plaza and outdoor seating area at the corner of 203A Street and Locke Lane, facing in the direction of the casino and the yet-to-be built station.

It is expected to come back to council for final approval later in the year.

According to the head of the company promoting the project, Partners Marketing Group CEO Trevor Street, the Genesis project is believed to be the first time a builder in Langley City has made SkyTrain access a selling point.

Street described it as a “key facet” of their marketing strategy that promotes Langley City as a “super-walkable” community where buyers will, in the future, be able to travel via Skytrain.

“Everything you want is within walking distance,” Street commented.

Carl Johannsen, Langley City director of development services said the proposed project was “one of the highest density developments” yet planned for the City.

This year, Johannsen estimates Langley City construction will nearly match last year, when construction value topped $101 million.

So far this year, the City has recorded $85 million in construction and is projecting at least $100 million for all of 2020. That projection may be higher by year end, depending on the number of new building permits applications that come in.

There have been 10 applications so far this year as of August 31, including three multi-family apartment projects totalling 375 new units.

As well, the City has fielded four pre-applications — concepts for redevelopment of sites, involving new apartment buildings — in discussions between developers and staff, some of which may become official applications later this year.



