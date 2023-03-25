The April 22 community walk starts at the McDonalds on Fraser Highway and 216th Street in Langley. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Small business leads clean-up efforts for Earth Day

Murrayville Plumbing is hosting a community walk to scrub the neighbourhood of litter

A small Langley-based business is hosting a community cleanup walk for Earth Day.

Christine Turley, co-owner of Murrayville Plumbing, along with her husband, Spencer, said it’s an opportunity to get the community involved in Earth Day.

The walk is happpening on Saturday, April 22, from 9 to 11 a.m., rain or shine. And the route starts at the McDonalds restaurant on Fraser Highway and 216th Street, where free coffee and gloves will be handed out.

Attendees are asked to bring a reusable mug for the free coffee, and gloves and rain ponchos will be provided.

Depending on how many people show up, Turley said they might branch off into small groups to cover more of the area.

“If there’s a lot of us showing up, I’ll have a couple different routes and we can spread out, and we’ll have a meeting place at the very end,” she said.

Any garbage or recycling waste collected will be put into bags with the appropriate tags, which will then be picked up by Murrayville Plumbing trucks.

Garbage will be deposited in the company’s dumpster, and recyclable bottles or cans will be sorted at a bottle depot – with profits going to the Turley’s non-profit Copper 4 Kids.

“I have a deep love for the world, and my husband and I love citizenry. So, as much as we can give back, we believe whatever we receive, we give back 10 times more,” she said.

Turley hopes the clean-up effort becomes an annual event in the community to recognize Earth Day.

“It came from the heart. We adopted a street in Murrayville a couple years ago, and we live in Murrayville, and the [company] name is Murrayville Plumbing — it all just kind of fell into place,” she said.

“I’m so excited to be involved in the community. I love the fact that we get to live in Langley and meet different people.”

The April 22 community walk starts at the McDonalds on Fraser Highway and 216th Street in Langley. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
