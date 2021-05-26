People are silhouetted as they wait in line to check their luggage on Friday, March 9, 2007 at Pearson International Airport in Toronto for March Break. A new report by Statistics Canada says job losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic have been consistently more severe for women than for men. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

People are silhouetted as they wait in line to check their luggage on Friday, March 9, 2007 at Pearson International Airport in Toronto for March Break. A new report by Statistics Canada says job losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic have been consistently more severe for women than for men. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Statistics Canada report says pandemic job losses hit women harder than men

The analysis points to a high proportion of women working at small firms in service industries

A new report by Statistics Canada says job losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic have been consistently more severe for women than for men.

The report says that from March 2020 to February 2021, women accounted for 53.7 per cent of year-over-year employment losses.

The analysis points to a high proportion of women working at small firms in service industries, which it says have been hurt particularly hard during the pandemic.

The report says those differences are the main reasons for the disparity.

The economy lost 207,100 jobs in April as a spike in COVID-19 variant cases led to renewed public health restrictions. The services sector lost 195,400 jobs, while the goods producing sector lost 11,800.

With the April losses, the country was short about 503,100 jobs, or 2.6 per cent below levels in February 2020 before the pandemic.

READ MORE: Return to offices up next in B.C.’s COVID-19 restart plan

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronaviruseconomy

Previous story
Aldergrove restaurants rejoice in return of indoor-dining

Just Posted

Aldergrove legion branch #265 was ready for outdoor dining when indoor restrictions were lifted. (Special to The Star)
Aldergrove restaurants rejoice in return of indoor-dining

‘We are back and we are hiring,’ said Satwinder Deol, owner of Bob’s Bar and Grill

Eric Loeppky was the most recent TWU grad among the five Spartans playing in the Volleyball National League in Italy this week. (Spartans/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Seven Spartans alum volleyball play in Italy this week

5 men, 2 women who graduated from Langley’s Trinity Western University continue the game they love

The Langley School District, with its head office in Murrayville, will have a virtual budget open house this year. People can submit their questions and suggestions online Wednesday, May 26 until May 31. (Langley Advance Times file)
Have a say in Langley School District budget for upcoming year

Public input is accepted until the end of May.

Long-time Langley realtor and associate broker Deanna Horn offers tips in today’s multiple-offer housing market. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Being prepared is key in Langley’s multi-offer market

Long-time realtor gives some tips to potential homebuyers in today’s climate

Karen Long dines at Helms Mobile Kitchen at the Aldergrove legion. (Special to The Star)
PHOTOS: Karen Long shops local around Aldergrove

Aldergrove Business Association has proposed a challenge of shopping local until June 15

Pub patio in Victoria reopens with widely spaced tables, June 2020. Indoor dining in B.C. resumed May 25, 2021 after a second suspension due to COVID-19 infection risk. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
Indoor dining, up to 5 home visitors allowed in B.C. COVID-19 restart

Out-of region recreational travel ban, mask rules remain in place

A vial of AstraZeneca vaccine is seen at a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Calgary on April 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
10 weeks or 12? Expert says slight difference in AZ dosing interval likely negligible

Health Canada says the gap between shots can stretch 4 to 12 weeks

People are silhouetted as they wait in line to check their luggage on Friday, March 9, 2007 at Pearson International Airport in Toronto for March Break. A new report by Statistics Canada says job losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic have been consistently more severe for women than for men. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Statistics Canada report says pandemic job losses hit women harder than men

The analysis points to a high proportion of women working at small firms in service industries

(Black Press file photo)
RCMP seek leads after campers allegedly threatened at Harrison campsite

Anyone with information should contact Agassiz RCMP at 604-796-2211

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

An attendee walks past hydraulic fracking equipment at the Global Petroleum Show in Calgary on Tuesday, June 7, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Fracking likely to create stronger, more common earthquakes in B.C: study

More damaging earthquakes can be expected more often as fracking oil and gas wells increase pressure underground, says new research

The NHL’s all-time leading scorer has agreed to a deal to become an analyst with American-based Turner Sports.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Wayne Gretzky going into hockey broadcasting with Turner Sports

The NHL’s all-time leading scorer signed a multi-year deal to become a studio analyst with American-based Turner Sports on Wednesday

A new B.C. public health order expected this week will allow faith groups to host in-person, indoor services. (Facebook/Dan Moskovitz)
‘A man-made miracle’: Indoor faith services set to return as part of B.C.’s restart plan

Rabbi Dan Moskovitz says science and everyday citizens following health guidelines are to thank for the return of in-person gatherings

Downtown areas across B.C. have emerged from a bleak winter, with business closures and restrictions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Angie Mindus/Williams Lake Tribune)
Return to offices up next in B.C.’s COVID-19 restart plan

Tourism businesses can start to take bookings again

Most Read