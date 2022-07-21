Summer car show on Surrey/Langley border raises money for Christmas campaign

More than 100 cars were featured at the annual car show held at Neighbour Neighbourhood Auto Glass and Upholstery. G Kalsi, the owner raises money throughout the year to help families during the Christmas time. (Special to Langley Advance Times) More than 100 cars were featured at the annual car show held at Neighbour Neighbourhood Auto Glass and Upholstery. G Kalsi, the owner raises money throughout the year to help families during the Christmas time. (Special to Langley Advance Times) More than 100 cars were featured at the annual car show held at Neighbour Neighbourhood Auto Glass and Upholstery. G Kalsi, the owner raises money throughout the year to help families during the Christmas time. (Special to Langley Advance Times) More than 100 cars were featured at the annual car show held at Neighbour Neighbourhood Auto Glass and Upholstery. G Kalsi, the owner raises money throughout the year to help families during the Christmas time. (Special to Langley Advance Times) More than 100 cars were featured at the annual car show held at Neighbour Neighbourhood Auto Glass and Upholstery. G Kalsi, the owner raises money throughout the year to help families during the Christmas time. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

G. Kalsi, owner of Neighbourhood Auto Glass and Upholstery, started a car show in 2015 to keep his customers engaged and show that he appreciated their loyalty.

It has been seven years, and the show has grown to become a popular event in the community.

With more than 500 people attending his charity car show, Kalsi said it was one of his largest turnouts. Even with “iffy” weather, the team managed to offer an “amazing” night with music and a taco truck to keep visitors engaged.

“We appreciate all the support of our customers and the community for supporting us through the years especially during COVID and look forward to serving the community for years to come,” he said.

The car show has became an event to support Kalsi’s Christmas fundraiser. Each year, he donates food and other necessities to local families in need.

Last year about $3,000 were raised through merchandise sales. Kalsi’s goal this year is to double the amount to help more families during Christmas. This year, through the merchandise sales, his team raised $1,550, but he hopes to raise more to become someone’s Santa when the time comes.

Last year’s fundraiser money sponsored four families for Christmas.

RELATED: VIDEO: Vintage, sports, military – vehicles of all kinds and years showcased at the local car show

The idea for the year-end community service event came to him last December when Kalsi and one of his best friends – with whom he shares his birthday – were celebrating Christmas Eve and enjoying their joint birthday party.

“We decided to make it [the party] a fundraiser as we feel so blessed and wanted to give back to the community,” Kalsi said.

At the annual charity car show on Friday, July 15, about 100 custom vehicles were featured, including Kalsi’s favourites – lowriders.

He even has two Pontiac Grand Prix lowriders that he built for his two daughters.

“When they each turn 16, I am hoping they will drive them. If not I will sell them and put the money towards their education,” he said.

READ MORE: Vroom, vroom – Aldergrove Fair’s popular car show back on Friday evening

In addition, Kalsi drives a fully customized 06 Lexus and a 1966 Ford F100.

“I have been into cars since I was a kid, especially lowriders,” he admitted. “Another passion is art so doing interiors allows me to combine both loves into a unique art form,” he added.

Neighbourhood Auto Glass and Upholstery is located at 5726 Landmark Way #202, on the Surrey/Langley border.

.