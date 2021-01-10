Tourism Langley Christmas December 2020 gift boxes were a sold-out success, the agency reported (file)

Tourism Langley gift boxes were a hit

Following sellout, there are plans to do more this year

A Tourism Langley solution to shopping during the pandemic was a sold-out success, the agency reported.

In November, when increased travel restrictions were announced for the Fraser Health Region, the agency had to put a planned campaign on hold that would have promoted overnight stays in the Township of Langley.

READ MORE: A good deal and a good deed offered by Tourism Langley

Plan B was an idea for a Langley Fresh Gift Box, featuring a selection of products, all sourced from the Township.

In a New Year’s update, Tourism Langley described the response to the box as “very positive,” with all selling out out in about a week.

Cost of each box was $95, with $5 from every box going to the Langley Christmas Bureau and Tourism Langley donated an additional $5 for every box sold, which worked out to a $700 contribution.

READ ALSO: Langley residents encouraged to be tourists in their own backyard

Response was so positive, Tourism Langley is looking at offering more boxes for Mothers’ and Fathers’ Days, as well as a repeat of the Christmas box this year.

Any businesses interested in including an item in a future box are asked to email hailey@tourism-langley.ca and Tourism Langley will reach out when it start working on new boxes.

“Our goal is to include items that are made in Langley and we would need to be able to purchase approximately 100 of each item at a discount of 10 to 15 per cent off retail to allow us to keep the price of the boxes below retail value,” the report said.

Tourism Langley is a destination marketing organization (D.M.O.), and not-for-profit society mandated to create marketing strategies to generate increased visitation, extended stays, more revenues and increased daily expenditures for businesses in the Township.

Langley City left Tourism Langley in 2017, and launched it’s own “Discover Langley City” agency.


