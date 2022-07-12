A Via Rail employee stands beside the entrance to a new train on display at the train station in Ottawa, Tuesday, November 30, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

A Via Rail employee stands beside the entrance to a new train on display at the train station in Ottawa, Tuesday, November 30, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Via Rail strike averted with last-minute deal with Unifor

Deal prevents 2,400 workers from walking off the job, still has to be ratified by the union

Officials with Via Rail and Unifor Council 4000 and Local 100 have announced a tentative deal has been struck just ahead of a deadline that would have seen some 2,400 workers walk off the job.

A late-night statement from Via Rail says the deal, which still has to be ratified by the union, will be retroactive to January 1, 2022 and in effect through December 31, 2024.

Details of the new contract have not been released, but a statement from Unifor says they will be once it has been ratified by members.

With the strike averted, Via Rail noted that the tentative agreements give travelling Canadians a break from the uncertainty of a possible shutdown.

Unifor’s lead negotiator, Scott Doherty, offered up his thanks to the union members and the travelling public, “for their patience and support, while we continued to negotiate past the strike deadline to achieve this agreement.”

As talks continued to progress, the union offered to push back several deadlines that would have initiated the job action and derailed the company’s operations, coast to coast.

— Canadian Press

RELATED: Strike deadline for Via Rail workers extended again as Unifor continues negotiations

labour marketrailway

Previous story
Minister directs telecoms to reach agreement on assisting each other during outages
Next story
Feds invests over $1.4 million in B.C. plant-based food producer

Just Posted

Mike Lantz posted this image of the damaged 192 Street overpass on Tuesday, July 12. (Twitter)
Truck damages 192nd Street overpass above Hwy. 1

More than 150 supporters of the Langley Hospice attended the annual Plates and Glasses fundraiser in Aldergrove on Saturday, July 9, setting a record for the event. Among them, (L to R) Sherry Tingley, Carol Metcalfe and Terry Metcalfe. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Record turnout for Langley Hospice Plates and Glasses fundraiser in Aldergrove

Tier 1 Thunder player Hudson Zazelenchuk tangles with a Laker during a do-or-die game at Langley Events Centre on Friday, July 8. Burnaby won 11-10. (Langley Events Centre)
Season ends for Langley Tier 1 Thunder

An exuberant Ximena Garces (138) was second in the 50-59 women’s division at the Fort Langley Half Marathon and 5K race presented by Peninsula Runners and Garrison Running Co. on Sunday, July 10. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: A sold-out Fort Langley half marathon and 5K draws close to 400