In town filming Supergirl, director Kevin Smith stopped off for a visit at his favourite toy store – which is in Langley – and shared a Facebook Live clip that garnered thousands of new fans. (Special to the Langley Advance)

VIDEO: Celebrity Kevin Smith delivers Facebook Live tour of Langley toy store

Warning, some of the language used by Kevin Smith on the video is not appropriate for all ages.

Kevin Smith was in town again, not only directing a new episode of Supergirl, but making a rather well publicized visit to his favourite toy store – Langley’s Toy Traders.

He did another in a series of Facebook Live clips while at the store, reaching more than a hundred thousand viewers in a matter of hours.

He says Toy Traders is a “must” visit to every fan of toys or pop culture in the world before they die, recounted Toy Trader owner Matthew Purdy.

“And he made it very clear that the best toy store in the world – and the only toy store that matters – his words, is in Langley, B.C.” Purdy elaborated.

It was a pretty cool day for Purdy, who is thrilled to now count Smith among his friend.

Smith, 48, is an American filmmaker, actor, comedian, comic book writer, author, and podcaster.

He came to prominence with the low-budget comedy film Clerks, which he wrote, directed, co-produced, and acted in as the character Silent Bob of stoner duo Jay and Silent Bob. He also hosts the annual IMDB awards.

“He heard about the store numerous times over the years from fans , including people in the film industry,” Purdy explained.

Smith then made his first surprise visit to the store last August, when the head of production for Supergirl kept raving aboutToy Traders, Purdy said.

“Since then Kevin and I have become friends and even did a massive fundraiser together to save the Rio theatre in Vancouver.”

More recently, Smith was hanging out in the Lower Mainland again, working on episode eight of season four of the popular TV show, when – as he tells it – he needed a break.

In Smith’s video at the store last week, he toured some of the collectible sections inside – including an area where there are action figures and other paraphernalia bearing a striking resemblance to himself. He took a few minutes to autograph all those products before checking out the rest of the store, highlighting everything from the “awesome” Star Wars dioramas, to a Muppets tribute overhead on the wall, a huge Groot replica, and a more recently added New York streetscape representing all the different a Marvel Comic characters.

“It’s just phenomenal,” Smith said of the store and the creative exhibits added to make it so appealing to little kids up through adult collectors.

“It’s spellbinding,” Smith added. “If you’ve never been to Toy Traders, come to Toy Traders… if you’re just looking to spend a day… come find us in Langley.”

Calling the experience a must, he equates it to Muslims travelling to Mecca at least one in their life, and insisted a visit to Toy Traders is similarly a must before one dies.

With the significant following Smith already has, and the attention this live clip offered in the way of publicity for Langley, and the store, Purdy said he was touched by all that Smith shared.

“It amazes me how many people from around the world visit Langley to visit our store. Very humbling for me and extremely good for Langley. For Kevin to say this is the only toy store that matters… Wow.”

“He’s helping put Langley on the map,” Purdy said.

WARNING: Kevin uses numerous profanities during the taping of his store tour that is not necessarily appropriate viewing for all ages.

VIEW THE FACEBOOK FEED

