VIDEO: Langley Advance Times launches Workout Wednesday with Brand Fitness

Starting Wednesday (April 8) Langley Advance Times is launching a new weekly series called Workout Wednesday led by fitness trainer Marion Brand, owner of Brand Fitness in Langley.

Every Wednesday morning Brand will bring readers some workout inspiration they can try at home.

“Now people are in their home, they are going to be more comfortable,” Brand said. “Join me in your jammies and put the video on and workout with me and just go at your own pace.”

“I just want people to move; I just want to be able to help people stay healthy,” she added.

Brand has been a fitness trainer for 16 years. Starting Wednesday (April 6) she will lead readers through a series of workouts available weekly on the Langley Advance Times facebook page.

“They are more basic moves… if somebody is in really good shape of course they can do something harder,” Brand explained. “It’s kind of stripped down so it’s easy to follow. My suggestion is [for people] to move at their own pace and do what’s right for them.”

The 57-year-old said she uses many household items if people don’t have access to weights.

“I just use common household items, and if they are brand-new [to training] they don’t have to use any weights or any resistance at all,” she said.

Like many businesses in Langley, Brand Fitness (118-20226 Fraser Highway) is closed to comply with a provincial order to social distance, but Brand is still in contact with her clients by email and continues to help them with their fitness journey.

In the first series of weekly workouts Brand will focus on cardio, legs, toned arms and abs.

“I’m in my 50s now and I worked at the big box gyms and just seeing the need for programs for my age and older, so that’s what I focus on in my studio, but my videos are for any age,” Brand said. “If you are more advanced then you can do a harder version.”

Langley residents can follow along with the weekly videos from the comfort of home, Brand said.

“Just try it,” she added.

Tune in to the Langley Advance Times facebook page on Wednesday (April 8) for the first episode of Workout Wednesday with Marion Brand.

