Redwoods Golf Course managing director Doug Hawley. File photo

VIDEO: Langley’s Redwoods golf course makes top 10 list

Langley course ranked among the best public golf courses in Lower Mainland

Redwoods Golf Course managing director Doug Hawley says there are three reasons why the 18-hole Langley course was just named to a list of the top 10 public golf courses in Metro Vancouver.

Number one, he says, is the layout of the course, which is located between 88 and 96 Avenues east of 216 Street, with fairways carved into old-growth forest and long views to the coastal mountains.

“When you’re here, you’re surrounded by trees,” Hawley says.

“You don’t feel like you’re in an urban centre.”

Number two is the high standard of maintenance and number three is the people, with enthusiastic, able staff who actually like coming to work, Hawley says.

“A lot of them are golfers,” Hawley says.

The Langley course is listed among “Vancouver’s Top 10 Public Golf Courses” on Vancouver’s Best Places, an online resource for tourists, locals and anybody wanting to know about best places to visit and what’s going on in the Lower Mainland.

Hawley says making the list was a pleasant surprise, that the website did not contact the course before posting.

Redwoods is privately owned, but in 2005 Langley Township entered into a purchase agreement with the owners, the Hope family.

The family sold the course to the Township with restrictions that protect the site from development.

Under the terms of the $6.652 million deal reached in 2005 (the figure includes the purchase price plus annual payments over 20 years), the Township forfeits property taxes for 20 years and Redwoods retains the right to operate the course for the same length of time.

READ MORE: Larry Hope remembered for protecting green space

The agreement was negotiated by the late Larry Hope, who said the family determined that its priority was to preserve the 175-acre Redwoods Golf course it owned as a green space, free of development and dedicated to the pioneers who settled the area.

Hope was speaking at the 2008 dedication of the Hope Redwoods Natural Area, a nature reserve that makes up seven acres of the golf course.

READ ALSO: Redwoods welcomes dogs onto the golf course

Recently, Redwoods made the news for allowing well-behaved dogs to accompany owners on the course during a round of golf, or finish off the day on the restaurant’s outdoor patio overlooking the 18th green.

Dogs are welcome any day except during a tournament. Dogs are not allowed in the bunkers or on the greens, and owners must be in control of their dog at all times such as having the dog on a leash or in the golf cart.


Most Read