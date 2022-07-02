VIDEO: McBurney Plaza given a new artsy touch

Unveiling of new Langley City art aerial art display is set for Monday, July 4

A new aerial art display at McBurney Plaza in downtown Langley City will be unveiled on Monday, July 4. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)

Downtown Langley’s McBurney Plaza is getting another artsy touch with a new aerial art display featuring colourful ribbons and more.

The artwork, which cost the City and Downtown Langley Business Association (DLBA) about $20,000 each, will replace the umbrella display that was in place last summer.

With installation work already on the go and an official launch scheduled on Monday, July 4, Teri James, executive director of DLBA, is excitedly looking forward to enjoying the completed work.

“The selection of colour and ribbons is warm and inviting, reminding people that they all have a place where they can come,” explained James.

“It is a celebration of togetherness,” she added.

After shortlisting two creative agencies, the City and DLBA decided to move forward with the designs presented by BOLD, a Delta-based company. The other design that used lanterns might go up next year, hinted James.

She encouraged people to visit the plaza on Monday, July 4, at 10 a.m. for a special event unveiling the installation.

McBurney Plaza is located at 20518 Fraser Hwy, Langley.

Artart exhibitBusinessLangleyLangley City