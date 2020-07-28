A young visitor takes a look around Driediger Farm, one of many attractions Tourism Langley is promoting with a six-week marketing campaign called #LangleyFresh to encourage close-to-home visitors. It was announced Tuesday, July 28. (Tourism Langley photo)

VIDEO: Tourism Langley launches #LangleyFresh campaign to encourage close-to-home visitors

Theme is ‘reconnect and refresh’

Tourism Langley has launched a six-week marketing campaign called #LangleyFresh to encourage close-to-home visitors.

It’s billed as a celebration of everything the Township of Langley has to offer.

READ ALSO: tbird drives boost in Langley agri-tourism

Among other things, the campaign announcement noted that the Township is just a 45-minute drive from the Lower Mainland, and three hours from Kamloops and Penticton.

“Langley offers both the friendliness, beauty and gentle pace of small-town life, and the sort of urban enticements that any big-city dweller can appreciate, including: award-winning wineries, breweries and distilleries; acclaimed restaurants and cafés; first-rate golf, hiking, horseback riding, and many other recreational activities; and some of the most breathtaking mountain and valley vistas in the region.”

READ ALSO: Tourism Langley rebranded to emphasize history and wine

Local businesses, residents and visitors are encouraged to use the #LangleyFresh hashtag on social media, with the best shared by Tourism Langley on their website, as well as on Instagram and Facebook.

Tourism Langley has also unveiled a one-minute campaign video called “Reconnect & Refresh” posted to their YouTube channel.

“While everyone is staying safe and sticking close to home this summer, Langley offers the ideal getaway for people of all ages,” said Erinn Kredba, Executive Director of Tourism Langley.

“Whether for a few days or just an afternoon, you’ll find a warmth of hospitality and a diversity of activities in Langley that’s simply unlike anywhere else.”

Tourism Langley is a Destination Marketing Organization (D.M.O.), and not-for-profit society that aims to generate increased visitation, extended stays, more revenues and increased daily expenditures for businesses in the Township of Langley.

Discover Langley City promotes tourism in the smaller municipality.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Langley TownshipTourism

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Boosting marginalized groups key to ‘feminist economic recovery,’ report says

Just Posted

VIDEO: Tourism Langley launches #LangleyFresh campaign to encourage close-to-home visitors

Theme is ‘reconnect and refresh’

Murrayville Hall offered up free of charge for memorial services and celebrations of life

The board is forgoing rental costs and instead encouraging charity donations for use of the space

Langley bike shops still low on inventory

Walnut Grove’s main store has had to temporarily close

Skating, swimming return to Langley Township rec centres

Reduced capacities and shorter times are expected under a phased reopening

Silence from Langley Township about return to play, slo-pitch league complains

No response to request, but an indirect refusal

Health officials urge long weekend safety as B.C. sees 23 new COVID-19 cases, one death

Warning comes after large crowds, public gatherings lead to COVID cases

Top doctor says ‘upswing’ in Western Canada’s COVID cases is pushing the curve upwards

B.C., Alberta, both seeing cases of the novel coronavirus increase

B.C. Liberals accuse NDP government of continued neglect over dwindling steelhead populations

Province defends actions, points finger at Fisheries and Oceans Canada

Belcarra mayor disappointed at ‘lawlessness, disrespect’ from large crowds at local lakes

Police are urging people to practice caution in areas where ‘appropriate physical distancing is not feasible’

With dance floors vacant, Canada’s nightclub life faces an identity crisis

The coming months could be unpredictable for nightlife as more people head indoors in the cooler weather

B.C. prepares back-to-school plan for students in COVID-19

Districts will be refining preparations up to Sept. 8

GoFundMe set up to help send body of Cultus Lake drowning victim back home to India

Manpreet Singh, 22, died on Saturday, July 25 while he was swimming in the lake at Entrance Bay

B.C. pledges $1.5M to help local groups return to sport; no date for competitive play

Feds will also provide $3.4M in funding for youth sports

Two dead, forest fire ignited after Highway 1 crash near Ashcroft

The fire has since been put out

Most Read