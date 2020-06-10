Marion Brand, owner of Brand Fitness in Langley, focuses on toning abs and exercising core muscles in this week’s edition of Workout Wednesday hosted by Langley Advance Times. (Brand Fitness video screen shot)

VIDEO: Workout Wednesday with Brand Fitness

In week 10 Marion Brand focuses on toning abs and exercising core muscles

Fitness instructor Marion Brand, owner of Brand Fitness in Langley, is sharing a workout that focuses on toning abs and exercising core muscles in this week’s at-home workout hosted by the Langley Advance Times.

Each week 57-year-old Brand will bring readers some workout inspiration they can try at home.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Workout Wednesday with Brand Fitness

Watch this week’s episode below.

Fitness

Most Read