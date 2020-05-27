Marion Brand, owner of Brand Fitness in Langley, focuses on the back and chest in this week’s edition of Workout Wednesday hosted by Langley Advance Times. (Brand Fitness video screen shot)

VIDEO: Workout Wednesday with Brand Fitness

Week eight circles back to focus on the chest and back muscles

Join fitness trainer Marion Brand owner of Brand Fitness in Langley for this week’s at-home workout hosted by the Langley Advance Times.

Each week 57-year-old Brand will bring readers some workout inspiration they can try at home.

READ MORE: Langley Advance Times launches Workout Wednesday with Brand Fitness

Week’s ago we focused on working out the chest and back, so it’s time to circle back and workout those muscles again.

