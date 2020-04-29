VIDEO: Workout Wednesday with Brand Fitness

This week’s at-home workout focuses on excerising the arms

Marion Brand, owner of Brand Fitness in Langley, focuses on working out the arms in this week’s edition of Workout Wednesday hosted by Langley Advance Times. (Brand Fitness video screen shot)

Join fitness trainer Marion Brand owner of Brand Fitness in Langley for this week’s at-home workout hosted by the Langley Advance Times.

Each week 57-year-old Brand will bring readers some workout inspiration they can try at home.

This week’s workout focuses working out the arms.

