Langley Township is planning to construct a multi-use arts and cultural centre in Fort Langley. (Langley Township graphic)

Wanna buy a piece of Langley history? Museum naming rights up for grabs

Township opens up sponsorship for new Salishan Place by the River history, arts and culture centre

Langley Township is looking for some help funding the new arts, culture and heritage facility being planned for Fort Langley.

Salishan Place by the River will feature the Township’s new museum with dedicated community and Indigenous gallery spaces, a library, and convention centre with amenities that include a 167-seat theatre, a reception/banquet hall with commercial kitchen, and a rooftop gathering space with views to the Fraser River and Golden Ears Mountain.

The Township is inviting interested parties to find out about sponsorship opportunities. This includes name branding opportunities, partnership proposals to help complete spaces within the new facility, and other opportunities. Learn more.

Salishan Place by the River is being developed by the Township, in partnership with Kwantlen First Nation, and in collaboration with Katzie, Matsqui, and Semiahmoo First Nations, on whose traditional territories the Township was established, the Waceya Métis Society, and the Lower Fraser Valley Aboriginal Society. Representatives from these communities and organizations are currently working on exhibitions and programs for the community and Indigenous galleries at Salishan.

“Salishan Place by the River will strengthen tourism in the Township of Langley by providing a new home for year round activities such as festivals, arts and craft fairs, music and theatre performances, conventions, and lectures, drawing visitors to the community and helping Fort Langley to rebound,” said Peter Tulumello, director of Arts, Culture and Community Initiatives with the Township.

• READ MORE: Salishan Place centre moves one stop closer

• READ MORE: Fort Langley museum plans still waiting on $10 million decision from Victoria

The BC Ministry of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport recently awarded the Township $711,354 through the Community Economic Recovery Infrastructure Program (CERIP) for the new facility. By way of the Destination Development stream of CERIP, the funds are intended to support economic resilience, tourism, heritage, and urban and rural economic development projects in communities impacted by COVID-19.

Fort Langley has been affected by the pandemic, with a reduction in, cancellation, and/or postponement of many events and festivals. Local businesses are expected to benefit from the year-round operations of this new tourist attraction and convention centre. A second grant of $75,000 was received from the province, earlier in the year, through the BC Arts Council for the creation of a print making studio supporting regional artists.

The federal government is also contributing $3 million for Salishan Place by the River through the Canadian Cultural Spaces fund.

