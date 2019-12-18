Today’s drive offers a large selection of vehicles in your budget at dealerships near you. Photo from Open Road Toyota of a 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe XL

What’s in stock at my local auto dealership?

Thousands of new and used vehicles listed on Today’s Drive from Black Press Media

Black Press Media has launched Today’s Drive, a new initiative connecting vehicle shoppers with auto dealers that’s designed to make your vehicle search easy.

The site collects information about the make, model, year, price, photos, trim, colour and class from participating dealerships, with inventory updated automatically in real-time.

Prospective buyers can access thousands of new and used vehicles from their local auto dealers all in one place.

You’ll also find a wealth of car reviews and the latest auto news on Today’s Drive.

