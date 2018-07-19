WHAT’S IN STORE: A round of golf in Langley helps feed those in need

Kudos to Envision for their inaugural tourney and to Boston Pizza and Rotary for helping Bigs.

A new Envision Financial golf tourney has generated more than 123,000 meals aimed at helping end hunger.

At the first ever Swing FORE The Full Cupboard held here in Langley, at the Redwoods Golf Course, supporters teed up and raised more than $40,000 to be shared between food banks in the regions served by Envision (of course, which also has its head office and several branches here in Langley).

Great first effort to the employees, members, and community partners who came together for the inaugural tournament, said Envision president Dave Lanphear.

“This event was planned and executed solely by volunteers and is a great example of our employees leading well in the community through their time and talents.”

This is an extension of a meaningful project undertaken a few years ago by Envision called The Full Cupboard – a community program that supports the food banks.

Last year, more than 103,464 British Columbians accessed their local food bank, one third of whom were children.

I remember, in years gone by when I was playing a very active role in food banks, I dreamed of a day when such organizations wouldn’t be needed – and we kept in the back of our brain an ultimate goal of putting food banks out of business (because the demand for them could one day disappear).

I no longer hold a lot of hope that such a dream will be realized – at least in my lifetime.

So, I’m eternally grateful to see organizations and businesses stepping up in such a major and meaningful way to try to help combat hunger here at home.

The Full Cupboard has a goal to raise $1 million and 100,000 pounds of food by 2023. Since being launched in 2013, they have raise more than $589,232 and 74,335 pounds of food for 11 food banks throughout the Fraser Valley, North Fraser, and Kitimat.

Keep up the great work, and thanks for fighting to make a difference in our community of Langley.

Boast given to bigs

Speaking of food, as I so often do, I want to applaud a restaurant and Rotary Club for stepping up to help local children.

This time, I”m turning a spotlight on Boston Pizza, and specifically their Future Prospects Foundation.

They proved a $10,000 grant to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Langley to start and grow a new Explorations program.

This program served more than 40 youth at H.D. Stafford Middle School since its inception in spring 2017, and according to Bigs’ executive director Roslyn Henderson the money from Boston Pizza and another $8,000 from the Rotary Club of Langley Centra will allow them to expand the new Exploration program into new schools during the next school year.

Children who participate in Explorations choose from a list of several options, one activity that they would like to “explore.”

Then, through interactive learning and demonstrations, leaders with an interest in these fields from the Langley community teach children about the topic they’ve selected, she explained.

The first 45 minutes of each Exploration session are spent with all children having a snack, playing a game, getting exercise, and/or participating in a group discussion.

For the last hour and 15 minutes, the kids are then separated into their chosen activity with their leaders.

Recognizing that the old traditional big-little mentoring matches of ol’ (you know, back in my day) are not as common or possible in today’s society, I’m glad to hear that the local organization continues to look for new and innovative ways to help kids needing that extra mentorship.

Keep up the great work. And to the businesses stepping up to help make it happen, kudos.