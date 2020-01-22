Send your tips about new or changing Langley businesses, business happenings, and more to editor@langleyadvancetimes.com.

WHAT’S IN STORE IN LANGLEY: Chamber’s Lunch & Learn programs selling out

Langley City is also hosting workshop specific for businesses, encouraging input on zoning and more

All the snow has yet to disappear, and already the Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce is pining for the summer sun, sharing thoughts of being out on the links with friends and fellow business associates.

The chamber has announced a date for its 34th annual golf tournament. It will be held Thursday, June 4 at Redwoods, and they’re already taking registrations.

In the meantime, cannabis was the topic of discussion around the dinner table Tuesday night at the chamber of commerce’s monthly meeting.

Specifically, Grow Tech Labs’ Barinder Rasode spoke on the economic impact of cannabis regulations since the licencing changes in 2017.

And it appears missing out on $26 billion in untapped grants is the topic-du-jour at today’s Lunch & Learn session at the chamber office.

These Lunch & Learn sessions seem to be proving popular. Today’s session on grants, plus next week’s about setting 2020 business goals and plans, are both sold out.

There is still time, however, to sign up for the chamber’s Business After Hours mixer being held at Live Well Exercise Clinic on Jan. 30 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. And coming up is the U40 networking session at Townhall Public House on Feb. 5, and another tax-related Lunch & Learn Feb. 12.

To register, visit the chamber website.

.

City offers business workshop

Speaking of educational opportunities for local business people, Langley City is hosting a workshop next week focusing on the Official Community Plan and zoning bylaw updates.

It’s a chance, the City says, for business owners and groups to provide their “expert knowledge” on future policy direction.

It happens Tuesday, Jan. 28, 10 a.m. to noon at Timms Community Centre.

It’s an opportunity to share background information and a draft land use concept that was created during the course of a community-wide housing workshop in November 2019, said the City.

“This is intended to be a small and productive session that will dive into the themes of jobs and the economy,” the posting stipulated.

“It will help us develop strong and implementable policies that support businesses and business owners in Langley City.”

RSVPs online through Eventbrite.ca or the City website.

.

Labour group gives to hospice

Langley Hospice Society and Matthew’s House in Abbotsford received an infusion of cash from the local Christian Labour Association of Canada earlier this month.

The Willoughby-based organization gifted $1,500 to hospice from its building communities program.

The organization was nominated by Stanley Redford, who is a member of CLAC Local 66 and is employed by Revolution Resource Recovery.

“They truly are a gift to our community and all their grief programs are a free service to everyone,” Redford explained.

“Langley Hospice Society is a community-based, non-profit organization that provides compassionate support to help people live with dignity and hope while coping with grief and the end of life,” he added, grateful for the charity helping people with end of life “respectfully, humanely, and lovingly.”

Meanwhile, CLAC gifted $2,500 to Matthew’s House in Abby, which is a faith-based charity providing quality care in a homelike environment for children and youth who are living with developmental disabilities and mental health challenges.

Rajni Monga, employed at Communitas Supportive Care Society, picked this group.

“Matthew’s House is about caring for kids, hospitality, compassion and joy… They have created a safe and loving home for children and youth, giving parents peace of mind.”

.

Most Read