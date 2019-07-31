WHAT’S IN STORE IN LANGLEY: Few changes afoot in the business sector of Langley

Noticed on a stroll through downtown Langley City this past weekend that there are a few newbies to the neighbourhood, some already open and more on the way.

Among them, in the Old Yale Bistro space – which closed up after a fire in the restaurant a few years back and which has remained shut down ever since – there appears to be signs of a new restaurant.

The sign facing 204th Street, right at the corner of Fraser Highway, boasts of Ramen Bella opening soon.

Given the popularity of the Akedo Showten Ramen restaurant just up the street in the ME Plaza – where there are sometimes lineups at lunch, and you have to arrive early if you want to ensure you get some of the noodles (available only as eat-in, no take out allowed) – this could prove to be another very popular Langley City eatery.

Datebook Blizzard day

I do try to always forewarn you when one of the big fast-food chain stores in town is hosting one of their annual fundraising events. So, with that in mind… drum roll please.

Dairy Queen is celebrating its 17th annual Miracle Treat Day on Thursday, Aug. 8, and proceeds from every Blizzard sold at Langley locaations will be donated to BC Children’s Hospital.

Every minute, 62 children enter a Children’s Miracle Network member hospital for treatment. These hospitals rely on community donations to ensure each child receives the best possible care.

That’s reason enough to make sure you datebook Aug. 8 and ensure you stop in for a Blizzard.

Everyone of us knows someone who has been helped by the incredible team at BC Children’s Hospital.

On the pot front

Without question, pot is a big business across the country, and in particular Langley has its fair share of producers popping up, as we’ve told you in the recent past.

Well, there’s a change at the top of one of the company that operates the largest marijuana greenhouse in Langley.

Canopy Growth Corporation has announced that Bruce Linton will step down as co-CEO and Canopy board member.

“Creating Canopy Growth began with an abandoned chocolate factory and a vision,” said Linton. “The board decided, and I agreed, my turn is over.”

A statement issued by the company said Mark Zekulin has agreed to become the sole CEO of the company and “will work with the board to begin a search to identify a new leader to guide the company in its next phase of growth.”

Canopy Growth Corporation operates a 1.3 million-square-foot Aldergrove facility near the border crossing –which has earned it’s own fair share of attention – [MLA Coleman calls for federal crackdown on marijuana greenhouse odour emissions, May 11, Langley Advance Times] about a third of the 4.4-million-square-feet of licensed cultivation space the firm operates across seven provinces.

Canopy recently received a $5 billion (CAD) investment from Constellation Brands, a leading beverage alcohol company, which provides a significant benefit as Canopy continues to establish a first-mover advantage in the quickly evolving global cannabis market.

U40 network over pizza

While many groups and organizations tend to suspend meetings during the summer months, there are some who see it as a great chance to socialize.

Well, one such groupis the U40 team involved with the Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce.

They have a networking social planned at Boston Pizza on the Langley Bypass next Wednesday, Aug. 7. The event runs from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. (free for chamber members, $10 for non-members), complete with some free appies and a chance to socialize with what’s the chamber dubs its leaders of tomorrow.

Also on tap for August, the chamber is hosting its monthly meeting. And typical of the summer months, they’re hosting the August meeting at a different venue.

On Tuesday, Aug. 20, they’ve invite the Creative BC team to discussing impact the film industry has on the provincial economy and Langley’s growth in the industry.

That meeting is being held at the Langley Golf & Banquet Centre at 216th Street and 44th Avenue. It runs, as usual, from 5 to about 8:30 p.m.

Expanding its glass line

Vitrum Glass Group, a Langley company that operates one of the biggest glass production facility in the Pacific Northwest, has added a new kind of “smart” glass to its line of products.

Under a deal with Kinestral Technologies in San Francisco, Vitrum will produce Halio insulating glass units (IGUs) for commercial projects

Like eyeglasses that darken when it gets bright out, Halio glass starts tinting within seconds, in any colour a client wants and 10 times faster than older tinted glass products, according to Thomas Martini, president of Vitrum Glass Group.

“Halio is the most exciting glass product to come to market in decades, and we’re excited to have been selected to build and deliver the first Halio IGUs in North America,” Martini enthused.

Vitrum Glass Group has been supplying North American customers with architectural glass products for more than 20 years from its 200,000-square-foot plant off 200th Street in North Langley.

Is there more to this story?

roxanne.hooper@langleyadvancetimes.com

