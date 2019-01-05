WHAT’S IN STORE: Langley automotive shop makes shortlist of B.C.’s top small businesses

Editor Roxanne Hooper congratulates Norlang Automotive and talks about some upcoming chamber events.

Nearly 600 companies were nominated for the Small Business BC awards this year. Of those, 10 businesses in each of the 10 categories were shortlisted as semi-finalists, and one of those is from Langley.

Congrats to Norlang Automotive for making the cut in the best apprentice training category.

The Willougby company, located on 88th Avenue, has been servicing European, domestic, and import vehicles since 1998.

They now have less than a month to provide a panel of judges a detailed application outlining why they deserve to win the award. The top five finalists will be announced Jan. 21 with the winners being crowned at a Vancouver gala on Feb. 21.

Small Business BC Award winners will receive $1,500 cash, a one-year all-access pass to Small Business BC education and experts, and bragging rights of being named a top B.C. business.

.

She’s a Lululemon Lady

Are you 40 years or younger and a business professional in Langley?

The Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce is trying to connect younger entrepreneurs by hosting U40 lunch and learn events.

This month, Dr. Natasha Smith from Willoughby Family Chiropractic & Massage Therapy will be the guest speaker.

Smith is extremely passionate about the one thing that controls everything; the brain. She has spent eight years solely focused on studying the human frame and obtained her doctorate in Portland.

This young business professional became a leader in her field and will be sharing the story of her journey as an entrepreneur during the Wednesday, Jan. 9 lunch at the Deloitte boardroom ((#600-8621 201st St.).

Smith describes herself as highly involved in the community and enjoys spreading evidence-based information with others. This is what lead her to becoming the first health care practitioner to be an ambassador with lululemon.

Registration, networking and lunch run from noon to 12:30 p.m., and the presentation with Q&A from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

The cost is $20 chamber members and $30 for non-members, with lunch is included.

.

The British Are Coming

Langley’s chamber continues striving to offer educational opportunities to local business operators, and this month’s speaker at the regular monthly dinner meeting is no exception to that rule.

In addition to the chamber’s workshops and educational lunches, they have a guest speaker addressing the Jan. 15 dinner crowd that is expected to teach folks a lot.

Nicole Davison, the Consul-General of the British consulate in Vancouver, will be discussing the latest Brexit developments during the upcoming latest developments regarding Brexit and the U.K.’s relationship with the EU; what this means for the U.K.-Canada trade and investment relationship; the strengths of the U.K. and why it remains a good trade and investment prospect; and what the British Consulate-General can do to assist Langley businesses.

The meeting is Tuesday, Jan. 15, starting at 5 p.m. at Cascades Casino. It’s $35 for members, $50 for non-members. Reservations required before Jan. 10.

For both chamber events, pre-registration is required by calling the chamber at 604-371-3770 or going online to langleychamber.com.

 

Dr. Natasha Smith, from Willoughby Family Chiropractic & Message Therapy, will be leading the chamber’s upcoming U40 lunch and learn event. (Special to the Langley Advance)

Previous story
B.C. fuel up 4 cents and more hikes to come: expert

Just Posted

House values rose in Langley last year: BC Assessment

The agency shows the rate of increase in value slowed in 2018.

Two off-duty firefighters were first to rescue mom and kids from car filled with fumes in Abbotsford

Pair pulled trio from vehicle on Boxing Day in case of suspected carbon-monoxide poisoning

UPDATED: Spike belt ends police chase through Lower Mainland

Section of Trans-Canada Highway, around 232nd Street, shut down for some time Thursday night.

LETTER: Fort Langley could use some festive lighting

A local woman wonders why the village doesn’t shine brighter.

Housing prices stall in Langley’s year-end numbers

Statistics showed a lot of condos and townhouses for sale.

VIDEO: Langley plays host again to wheelchair curling provincials

Saturday morning’s game will determine which two B.C. teams head to the nationals this spring.

Weather Channel app accused of selling users’ data

Lawyers argue operator misled users who shared their location in exchange for personalized forecasts

Skier dies in avalanche near Pemberton

RCMP say one person was buried when a group of skiers were in the area of Pebble Creek

Punjabi, Hindi speaking drivers needed to help drive cancer patients

Volunteers drive cancer patients to and from appointments in Lower Mainland

OPINION: What’s Your Generosity Story?

For some, there reason for giving is because they were recipients of generosity themselves

B.C. ‘adventure’ traveller detained in Syria, missing for more than one month

The government has been warning Canadians to avoid travelling to Syria since 2011 after the outbreak of a civil war

A little bit of everything: B.C. cities break records for snow, rain – and heat

Whistler blanketed with 51 centimetres of snow, Pitt Meadows saw 80 millimetres of rain

Crews en route as ‘trees, limbs, mud’ cover South Surrey train tracks

Slide north of White Rock hit at noon Friday, passenger trains suspended 48 hours: BNSF

Someone sawed the tops off eight trees at a Vancouver beach

The park board says it appears the trees at Spanish Banks were intentionally vandalized

Most Read