WHAT’S IN STORE: Langley automotive shop makes shortlist of B.C.’s top small businesses

Nearly 600 companies were nominated for the Small Business BC awards this year. Of those, 10 businesses in each of the 10 categories were shortlisted as semi-finalists, and one of those is from Langley.

Congrats to Norlang Automotive for making the cut in the best apprentice training category.

The Willougby company, located on 88th Avenue, has been servicing European, domestic, and import vehicles since 1998.

They now have less than a month to provide a panel of judges a detailed application outlining why they deserve to win the award. The top five finalists will be announced Jan. 21 with the winners being crowned at a Vancouver gala on Feb. 21.

Small Business BC Award winners will receive $1,500 cash, a one-year all-access pass to Small Business BC education and experts, and bragging rights of being named a top B.C. business.

She’s a Lululemon Lady

Are you 40 years or younger and a business professional in Langley?

The Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce is trying to connect younger entrepreneurs by hosting U40 lunch and learn events.

This month, Dr. Natasha Smith from Willoughby Family Chiropractic & Massage Therapy will be the guest speaker.

Smith is extremely passionate about the one thing that controls everything; the brain. She has spent eight years solely focused on studying the human frame and obtained her doctorate in Portland.

This young business professional became a leader in her field and will be sharing the story of her journey as an entrepreneur during the Wednesday, Jan. 9 lunch at the Deloitte boardroom ((#600-8621 201st St.).

Smith describes herself as highly involved in the community and enjoys spreading evidence-based information with others. This is what lead her to becoming the first health care practitioner to be an ambassador with lululemon.

Registration, networking and lunch run from noon to 12:30 p.m., and the presentation with Q&A from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

The cost is $20 chamber members and $30 for non-members, with lunch is included.

The British Are Coming

Langley’s chamber continues striving to offer educational opportunities to local business operators, and this month’s speaker at the regular monthly dinner meeting is no exception to that rule.

In addition to the chamber’s workshops and educational lunches, they have a guest speaker addressing the Jan. 15 dinner crowd that is expected to teach folks a lot.

Nicole Davison, the Consul-General of the British consulate in Vancouver, will be discussing the latest Brexit developments during the upcoming latest developments regarding Brexit and the U.K.’s relationship with the EU; what this means for the U.K.-Canada trade and investment relationship; the strengths of the U.K. and why it remains a good trade and investment prospect; and what the British Consulate-General can do to assist Langley businesses.

The meeting is Tuesday, Jan. 15, starting at 5 p.m. at Cascades Casino. It’s $35 for members, $50 for non-members. Reservations required before Jan. 10.

For both chamber events, pre-registration is required by calling the chamber at 604-371-3770 or going online to langleychamber.com.