WHAT’S IN STORE: Langley businesses are engaging future leaders

A bit of a chat about burgers and burger joints in and around Langley.

It was great to see future entrepreneurs out there helping the community, even if their motivation wasn’t likely philanthropy – but rather a desire to soak their siblings.

A team of Langley entrepreneurs got together once again last Saturday to host a charity car wash in Murrayville.

It was a project organized by the Think Referrals business network, and the money raised will go to helping local families through the Think Generously non-profit society founded in 2010. Thanks for inspiring a giving spirit in our next generation of business owners.

Fun in Willoughby

If you’re looking for something fun to do this coming Saturday, a group of businesses in Willoughby Town Centre have something worth considering.

They’re hosting the fourth annual Willoughby DAYZ from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. It features facepainting, a teddy bear photo booth benefitting the hospital, hockey pong, and chances to win prizes – among other activities.

Again something organized by local businesses to help engage the younger generation.

Free beer?

I have to tell you that I’m not a big one for eating hamburgers, especially those served up by our fast food experts around town.

It’s nothing against the business operators, but if I’m going to devour a burger, I want a homemade burger made with Ritz crackers, French onion soup, and Rice Krispies, that’s grilled on our own barbecue, and topped off with some real cheese.

Now that typically only happens two or three times a year. But the reason I bring it up today is as a segue to talking about A&W.

Have to appreciate their efforts to better cater to customers needs and wants with a number of their new initiatives – especially the bunless chicken burger. I can go to Red Robin and replace my bun with lettuce. But I’m going to pay a fair amount and walk away absolutely stuffed.

Now, I can also do that at A&W, the same company that this Saturday, July 14 brings up Free Root Beer Day.

Refreshing news, about both the lettuce wraps and the free root beer.

There’s something about that classic and ice cold root beer that hits the spot.

“Last year’s response to Free Root Beer Day was so great we had to bring it back,” said A&W Canada’s president and chief executive officer Susan Senecal.

There’s no strings attached. It’s not even a requirement that you donate to a charity of choice. All A&W restaurants across Canada will simply be pouring free A&W root beer from open to close that day.

“We are thrilled to treat Canadians to our classic A&W Root Beer once again this year,” Senecal said.

I wasn’t around when the first A&W opened in Winnipeg back in 1956, but I can remember pulling up as a teenager to the drive-in near 208th Street and Fraser Highway (in front of the old Langley Central school) on a Saturday night – while out cruising around town with friends – and ordering one of those thirst-quenching imfamous root beers.

Count me in on Saturday.

A slight segue

Since I was talking about burgers and fast food, did you hear the latest news about McDonald’s going to Canadian beef from farms and ranches certified sustainable.

I guess, in following the lead of A&W and its marketing campaign around serving only grain-fed beef, McDs recognized how important the quality of the meet and the way it is harvested is of growing importance to consumers.

In a major nod to the quality of Canadian beef, McDonald’s Canada announced today that it will be the first company in Canada to serve Canadian beef from certified sustainable farms and ranches, beginning with its Angus line-up, said John E. Betts, president and CEO of McDonald’s Canada.

“This is a big step in our beef journey – not just for McDonald’s Canada and the Canadian beef industry, but around the world,” he said.

“Without the support from the industry and the incredible work Canadian ranchers do every day, beef sustainability in Canada would not be possible. This partnership, combined with McDonald’s scale, is creating change and encouraging responsible beef production for years to come that will benefit all Canadians.”

Chance to learn at lunch

Once again the Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce is hosting a learning lunch, this time payroll and human resources issues are on the menu.

A workshop aimed at helping local businesses with payroll issues and HR needs is being presented by T.J. Sidhu on Wednesday, July 18, at the chamber office.

Guests will delve into the issues such as time and money savings to be had through the automation of payroll, CRA penalities related to payroll and how to avoid fines, managing employee efficiencies, employee handbooks, and the overall importance of HR in the workplace.

The session is being held July 18, at the chamber (#207-8047 199th St.) from noon to 1:30 p.m., with networking possible starting at 11:30 a.m. The cost for this month’s Lunch & Learn is $10 for members, $15 for non-members – and does not include lunch. Guests are encouraged to bring their own.

“Space is limited so that there is ample time for one-on-one discussions and Q&A so be sure to register early,” said chamber executive director Colleen Clark.

Pre-registration is required and can be done by calling the chamber office at 604-371-3770 or by going online to www.langleychamber.com.