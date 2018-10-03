WHAT’S IN STORE: Shop celebrates the cranberry with tasting and news of a move

Also on tap later this month is the chamber of commerce business excellence awards.

When you’re down in Fort Langley this weekend for our annual harvest festival – you know that fall festival to beat all festivals, I’m talking the Cranberry Festival – I encourage you to stop in and see Jasmine Marjanovich.

Marjanovich is the owner of Cranberries Naturally, a company with the sole function of infusing the antioxidant-rich, health-supportive berries into all types of taste condiments and treats (everything from barbecue sauce and pancake syrup to jams and juices).

And at this time, when many of us naturally think of cranberries – and head to the festival to pick up fresh berries to accent our Thanksgiving dinner – it’s a chance to learn about some “exciting” news this local retailer is anxious to share.

Well, not only is this business – which started in a tiny, 200-square-feet chunk of retail space in Gasoline Alley – about to celebrate its 20th years of operations in the village, Marjanovich has some other news.

They’re moving. But not far.

Over the years, she has expanded in the same spot, growing from 200 to 800, to the current 1,700 square feet of space, also dabbled for a while in the wholesale world, and like many retailers is growing an online sales component to complements the storefront.

Now, Marjanovich will be giving up leasing space in favour of owning her own shop just a block away in the Manor Building.

She’s taking over a space (across from the Trading Post pub) that is currently home to the Float House. The 1,800-square-foot space will soon be hers, and she expects to be up and operational in January – providing all the renovations go as planned.

Not only is Marjanovich going to be sharing this news with festival goers this weekend, but she’s also unveiling a new line of chutney – cranberry-based, naturally.

But this one is special, she said. This is her chutney infused with a flavour of India – courtesy of celebrity chef Vikram Vij.

Just a few weeks ago, Marjanovich, Vij, and Cranberries Naturally chef Albert Pal (of LaStella Foods) headed into the kitchen to fuse their ideas together. The result is Vikram’s CranIndia Chutney, which is already on the shelves.

Drop by Saturday for a sample, a chance to meet Vikram, and/or to congratulate Marjanovich and her team on their impending move.

Either way, I look forward to seeing you at the Cranberry Festival on Saturday.

Awards night coming fast

October is the month, it appears, to celebrate outstanding businesses in Langley.

Earlier this week, the Langley Advance hosted its annual Best of the Best Awards ceremony, recognizing dozens of local companies that go over and above to fulfill their customers’ needs.

But that’s not the only awards night on tap for local businesses in October.

There’s an organization known as the chamber of commerce, which has been around just a smidgen longer than the Langley Advance (we’re talking only a few months older, but still formed in the same year – 1931), that is hosting its Business Excellence Awards on Thursday, Oct. 25.

Their awards celebration, now in its 22nd year, features a nominee and separate cocktail reception, a gourmet four-course meal, dinner entertainment, and then an Academy Awards-style presentation of winners.

The chamber will be recognizing 92 nominees in 11 different categories, so stay tuned for coverage of the event. In the meantime, a full list of the nominees is available in the online version of this story, and I encourage you to check it out and congratulate them next time you call on that business.

As chamber president and also as a previous award recipient, Jack Nicholson, general manager of Otter Co-op, said he find great value in the Business Excellence Awards.

“The awards assist in recognizing businesses for the great work they are doing in our community, and also gives nominees the opportunity to showcase their business, toot their own horns, and show the community what they are all about,” he said.

Tickets for the chamber Business Excellence gala are $100 and still available by calling the chamber at 604-371-3770 or online at www.langleychamber.com. And, as in past, this event is being held at Cascades Casino.

2018 NOMINEES ARE:

– COMMUNITY IMPACT (FOR-PROFIT)

• Cascades Casino Coast hotel & Convention Centre Ballroom

• Central Park Farms

• Duolynx Design & Print

• Jelly Digital Marketing & PR

• Magnus Law

• Phoenix Rising Metaphysical Emporium

• Studio One Dance Center

– COMMUNITY IMPACT (NON-PROFIT)

• Clothes2U

• Kimz Angels

• Langley Hospice Society

• Langley Meals on Wheels Society

• Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation

• Langley Pos-Abilities Society

• Langley Ukulele Association

• Weekend Fuelbag

– ENVIRONMENTAL LEADERSHIP

• Heidi Cook – Campbell Valley Farms

• Mike Battistel – Cascadia Windows and Doros

• Kendall Ballantine – Central Park Farms

• Shannon Woykin – Langley Meals on Wheels Society

– SERVICE EXCELLENCE (RETAIL/SERVICE)

• Bella Cibo

• Erikson’s Daylily Gardens and Perennials

• Erikson Property Maintenance

• Magellan Law Group

• Magnus Law

• Otter Co-op

• Phoenix Rising Metaphysical Emporium

• Ridgewater Homes Ltd.

• Servcomm Communications

• Tethered Computer Services

• The Chartered Group at TD Wealth

• University Rubbish Removal

• Uptown Business Machines

• West Coast Mortgages

-SERVICE EXCELLENCE (FOOD/BEVERAGE)

• Bella Cibo

• Langley Meals on Wheels Society

• Signature Catering

• The Chopped Leaf – Willowbrook

– ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR

• Heidi Cook – Campbell Valley Farms

• Kendall Ballantine – Central Park Farms

• Justin Massar – Fitness Foundation

• Susan Goldie – Icing Baked Goods

• Lilian Cazacu – Lilian Cazacu Notary Corporation

• Jens Lundbek – Phoenix Rising Metaphysical Emporium

• Michele Candy – Studio One Dance Center

• Megan Parker – The Local Space

• Janene & Nafe Nasser – University Rubbish Removal

• Tamara Johnston – Verbena Marketing

• Kelly Gal – What’s On! Langley Magazine

– U40 BUSINESS PERSON OF THE YEAR

• Kendall Ballantine – Central Park Farms

• Melissa Toth – The Co-operators, Bethany Heppner & Associates

• Austin Spencer – Dominion Lending Centres Mortgage Muscle

• Just Massar – Fitness Foundation

• Jonah McFarlane – Image Turf

• Cherise McGee – Langley Community Farmers Market

• Sean Weatherly – Otter Co-op

• Jens Lundbek – Phoenix Rising Metaphysical Emporium

• Michele Candy – Studio One Dance Center

• Jas Rai – The Chopped Leaf – Willowbrook

• Megan Parker – The Local Space

– SMALL BUSINESS OF THE YEAR

• Binny Nails Salon

• Bypass Auto Sales

• Central Park Farms

• Duolynx Design

• Erikson’s Daylily Gardens and Perennials

• Langley Community Farmers Market

• Lilian Cazacu Notary Corporation

• Magnus Law

• Phoenix Rising Metaphysical Emporium

• Servcomm Communications

• Taya Docksteader RE/MAX

• University Rubbish Removal

– MEDIUM BUSINESS OF THE YEAR

• Jelly Digital Marketing & PR

• Ridgewater Homes Ltd.

• Signature Catering

• The Chopped Leaf – Willowbrook

• Studio One Dance Center

– LARGE BUSINESS OF THE YEAR

• Avisar Chartered Professional Accountants

• Cascadia Windows and Doors

• Magellan Law

• Otter Co-op

– GEORGE PRESTON MEMORIAL BUSINESS PERSON OF THE YEAR

• Nick Nuraney – A&W Langley

• Donna Van Beek – Donna M. Van Beek Notary Corporation

• Darian Kovacs – Jelly Digital Marketing & PR

• Duncan Magnus – Magnus Law

• Jens Lundbek – Phoenix Rising Metaphysical Emporium

• Don Schmidt – Schmidt & Funk Financial Services

• Beverlee Rasmussen – Systems Business Coach

• Taya Docksteader – Taya Docksteader RE/MAX Lifestyles

• Janene & Nafe Nasser – University Rubbish Removal

• Carole Ward – Westminster Savings Credit Union