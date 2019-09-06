Bob Groeneveld has been sharing his Odd Thoughts with Langley readers for the past four decades, give or take a few weeks.

Odd Thoughts: Madness hovers over unscheduled final upload

Where do smart phones go when they die? Or do they live forever through resurrection?

By Bob Groeneveld

.

My telephone died a few days ago.

This is not the same sort of thing as years ago, when your radio might have “died.”

Or maybe when your fridge “gave up the ghost.”

Or when that old car you’d been driving “finally kicked the bucket.”

This was something else entirely.

The phone died in an apparent state of personal awareness… Or did it?

The circumstances of my phone’s death have raised a number of philosophical questions for me.

First and foremost is the matter of an afterlife.

My phone had been acting erratically for some time, growing more and more unpredictable as the days went by. I guess you could say that its health was deteriorating, and in the last week or so, it began deteriorating more and more rapidly.

Moments before its death, with its final electron transfer — it’s last electronic gasp — it uploaded itself to the cloud.

Time of death was 12:46 a.m.

And scrawled across my screen in fading letters was a final note: Upload Complete 12:46 a.m.

It was not a scheduled upload.

Consequently, I would not know until the next day, when I booted up my new phone, that my old phone’s upload was… itself.

In what it had to have realized was its final moment of existence on this earthly plane, my phone, acting of its own volition, had backed itself up.

Now I have to ask: did that old S5 really die? Did it perceive the cloud as a digital heaven, and did it perform an act of electronic contrition, arranging for its own ascension to what it believed to be an eternal utopia?

Or is it still alive in my new phone?

And if my old phone truly lives in my new one, was it simply resurrected when I connected to the cloud and downloaded that final back-up?

Or is this an example of reincarnation? Is this not really my old phone inside my new one, but only my old phone’s soul reborn into a new body, with only whispers of its past self to guide the new entity “forward”? With an increased arsenal of skills and abilities at its subconscious disposal?

Or is it a case of possession?

This is where it gets scary. Is my new phone possessed by the spirit of my old phone?

Can I expect my new phone to advise me, as the old one did when it was unable to find and open my shopping list, to “stop, take a deep breath, and relax”?

Will it, as the old one did, intentionally rearrange texts to our kids and others? The sting of petty malice still hangs over the memory of an intended message, “We’re getting underway,” which the phone sent as, “We’re getting underwear.”

It was a clear case of attempting to set me up for ridicule!

Do I really have a new phone?

Or has that old, recently deceased apparatus actually co-opted a newer version of itself in a quest to drive me mad?

Previous story
LETTER: ICBC boss responds to accusations of failing to adapt

Just Posted

B.C. woman’s tale of online sugar daddy fails to convince judge in $200,000 fraud case

“She knew exactly what she was doing,” judge says of alleged mistress

Langley Community Calendar: Sept. 4, 2019 edition

Watch for the community calendar in Wednesday’s print edition and the arts calendar in Fridays.

Cruise-In: Car club ready to host roadshow at Langley show

There will be distinctive vehicles on display along with live music, pinup girls, giveaways and more

Langley City is looking for crime prevention volunteers

The Know Your Neighbour campaign features volunteers knocking on doors for face-to-face talks

Fort Langley museum project gets $3 million in federal funds

The museum expansion will include a partnership with the Kwantlen First Nation

‘Please pray for our Bahamasland,’ Canadian victim wrote before Dorian hit

Windsor, Ont., native was one of at least 20 people killed during the hurricane

One dead following shooting in South Surrey

Police say altercation occurred in the 1600-block of 160 Street early Friday morning

Captain Canuck? Horvat says he’s ready to sport the ‘C’ in Vancouver

NHL club left role vacant last season

Father of suspected B.C. killer granted access to cellphone video

Alan Schmegelsky’s lawyer convinces RCMP to share son’s video will

‘Outrageous:’ Alberta man told oil and gas shirt not allowed in Senate

Exec at Calgary-based oil and gas production company said shirt is from a group called Canada Action

Many salmon now passing Fraser River slide on their own, DFO says

Helicopters had lifted nearly 60,000 fish over the slide, which was discovered in June

B.C. coroner sheds light on overdose death of teenaged pharmacy employee

Documents provide more info on 2017 overdose death of employee from Sunrise Pharmacy

Kicking Horse widening budget up $151 million as bidders invited

Union-only construction adds 5.8% to price of B.C.’s toughest project

Kelowna father pleads guilty to triple murder of daughters, wife

Jacob Forman pleaded guilty before a judge in a provincial courtroom in Kelowna Thursday

Most Read