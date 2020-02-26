Langley Advance Times files

Ryan’s Regards; Galas galore

A few thoughts about the overwhelming amount of galas held in Langley

Here’s some breaking news for you; I am attending my very first gala this weekend.

While prepping for the occasion, it occurred to me the number of galas in this town is sky high. Sure, I’m privy to just about every gala that goes down, making it seem like a countless amount… but Langley loves a good gala like no other place I know.

Think about it. There’s two mayor’s galas and several hospital galas. We have the Variety gala and gala’s for animals. There’s one with gumboots and plenty for schools. Local art galleries have galas. There’s a pig sanctuary that even held a gala last fall. I lack the space to properly list all of the local galas. Growing up, the only time I even heard the word gala was in reference to apples at the grocery store. My parents never said to me “dinner’s waiting in the fridge for you dear, we are off to the gala tonight.”

The word conjures up images in my mind of Gatsby-eqsue gatherings where guests arrive via horse and carriage and dance to jazz in their gowns and tuxes.

Now, I’m not immune to galas; I’ve been to an event or two in my life that have certainly possessed gala qualities.

There were plated dinners next to a table of silent auction items and a program meant to inspire. The words “banquet” or just plain old “fundraiser” were plunked in the title instead.

I even held my own “gala” a few years back for the Canadian Cancer Society, equipped with auction items, live music, food, and a fairly strict dress code.

READ MORE: Ryan’s Regards: Is this weather normal?

I didn’t dare call it a gala though; instead, I bashfully referred to it as a “night.” Through that experience, I learned how hard it can be to arrange a mass-scale fundraiser. There are a lot of sleepless nights, fussing over never-ending phone calls, menu details, and making sure the cause is at the heart of it all.

Showing up to businesses and then asking them to trust you enough to hand over a free item for a silent auction is nerve-wracking.

I believe my words after it was all said and done were “brides planning their wedding don’t have anything on me.”

So I am aware how much passion one can harbour inside as they plan to do some good with their gala and just how much elbow grease goes into one. If anyone has planned a gala or helped put one on, a round of applause and a tip of the hat is the least anyone can do to give thanks for all the astonishing generosity brought forth into the community.

My worry when it comes to the gala influx is that we are bound to exhaust resources sooner or later; too many of them defeat the purpose when they begin competing with each other, particularly if they’re raising funds for a similar cause.

So before someone starts planning their gala, their banquet, their night, or whatever they want to call it – perhaps an out of the box idea is truly what’s needed to break the mold and do some good.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Langley

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. VIEWS: Pipeline dispute highlights need for clarity

Just Posted

WEATHER: Showers remain in forecast for Langley

Temperatures will reach a high of 9 C

‘A truly historic day’: Aldergrove celebrates potential new life for downtown core

Along with passing third reading of Janda Group’s redevelopment plan, council approved its parkade

VIDEO: “The boat has gone to boat heaven”

Langley women who lost her houseboat is working to move forward with help from GoFundMe campaign

Langley City mayor raised $56,000 for LMH

Another one is planned

CONTEST: Centuries old sportswear to be modelled down the runway

Langley Centennial Museum will hold vintage fashion shows on March 15

Rail disruptions expected to continue after new protest sites emerge

Nationwide rail and road blockades have been popping up for weeks

Groundhogs got it wrong: spring isn’t coming soon, Weather Network says

The only part of B.C. to warm up early will be Victoria

Protecting privacy key to stopping spread of COVID-19, B.C. health officials say

The number of coronavirus cases in B.C. remains at seven

Toffoli scores OT winner as Canucks beat Habs 4-3

Demko makes 37 saves for Vancouver

Pink Shirt Day campaign urges Canadians to ‘Lift Each Other Up’

Annual anti-bullying effort returns Wednesday, Feb. 26

Private clinics would harm ‘ordinary’ people using public system in B.C.: lawyer

Health Minister Adrian Dix announced in 2018 that the government would begin to fine doctors $10,000

B.C. terminates contract with hospice society refusing assisted death

Delta Hospice Society loses hospital service fund of $1.5 million

PHOTOS: Flashlights as headlights, no insurance lands B.C. driver nearly $2K in fines

Pick-up truck was also impounded, Vancouver police say

Child in hospital following fatal crash that killed father, sibling on B.C. highway

The single vehicle crash occured near Kamloops on Highway 5A

Most Read