50/50 Rotary Lottery mega draw nearing total of $100,000

One month left to purchase tickets and support Rotary initiatives as the draw takes place Aug. 18

Rotarians want to know what you would do with up to $125,000? In fact, they asked that question to a few 50/50 Rotary Lottery mega draw ticket buyers.

“I’d finally be able to buy a new car, a really nice new car,” answered one person.

“I always wanted to take my whole family on a long vacation,” replied another. “Now it could be a luxury vacation!”

“I could afford my divorce,” admitted a third.

But by far, the Rotary’s favourite response was “I’d give half of it back to Langley Rotary to support their great work in our community.”

Right now, the jackpot has hit $90,000, meaning its well on the way to a $250,000 sell-out.

In lieu of many in-person fundraisers like Langley RibFest that have been cancelled or postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the lottery raises funds for the local Rotary clubs so they can help organizations and hold community events.

Tickets are one for $20, three for $50, and eight for $100.

In-person sales will take place every weekend until the winner is announced on Aug. 18 at noon, so keep your eyes peeled for volunteer booths set up around the area.

On Saturday, July 17, people can find ticket sales taking place at the Fort Langley Farmer’s Market (Glover Road and St. Andrews Avenue) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., IGA Walnut Grove (20159 88th Avenue) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Ralph’s Farm Market (22728 Fraser Hwy) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

On Sunday, July 18, people will be able to purchase their tickets in person again at IGA Walnut Grove from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Ralph’s Farm Market from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Lee’s Market (23320 Mavis Ave) between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Tickets and information can be found at langleyrotarymegadraw.com.

READ MORE: In-person Rotary lottery draw ticket sales will happen weekends around Langley

LangleyRotary