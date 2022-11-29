Among those waiting to see Santa were two intent sisters from Aldergrove, Reilyn, 6, on the shoulders of dad Taylor Martin, and sibling Harlow, 4, with mom Brooke. The chance to see the jolly old elf filled up the museum at the airport with more than 740 kids and adults attending the free event. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Among those waiting to see Santa were two intent sisters from Aldergrove, Reilyn, 6, on the shoulders of dad Taylor Martin, and sibling Harlow, 4, with mom Brooke. The chance to see the jolly old elf filled up the museum at the airport with more than 740 kids and adults attending the free event. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

740 turn out for Santa visit to Canadian Museum of Flight

It was free, but visitors still donated $700

A chance to see Santa arrive by plane at the Canadian Museum of Flight in Langley drew more than 740 adults and children on Sunday, Nov. 27.

Expecting a crowd, the museum had opened up the big hangar doors that face the main airport runway at the Langley Regional Airport.

Children cheered when a red and white plane pulled up and Santa and Mrs. Claus stepped out and waded through the crowd to take their seat indoors for photos.

Santa and Mrs. Claus arrived, appropriately, in a plane at the Canadian Museum of Flight in Langley on Sunday, Nov. 27. The chance to see the jolly old elf packed the museum at the airport, with more than 740 kids and adults attending the free event. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Santa and Mrs. Claus arrived, appropriately, in a plane at the Canadian Museum of Flight in Langley on Sunday, Nov. 27. The chance to see the jolly old elf packed the museum at the airport, with more than 740 kids and adults attending the free event. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Museum president Bruce Friesen was pleased with the response.

“We feel there’s a pent-up demand after COVID,” Friesen told the Langley Advance Times. “It’s great to see people coming back.”

There were crafts for the kids and aviation-themed tree decorations.

It was also an opportunity to explore the museum exhibits, with over 25 aircraft ranging from a WWII Handley Page Hampden to a T-33 Silver Star.

Admission was free, but visitors also donated more than $700 during the three hours that the event was underway.

More pictures from the day can be viewed online at the Langley Advance Times Facebook page.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Father’s Day event at Canadian Museum of Flight in Langley attracts double the average turnout

Canadian Museum of Flight is holding a silent auction fundraiser from Dec. 6 to 8, with proceeds going to support the collection preservation and maintenance of aircraft in the collection, including the restoration of a historic J-3 Piper Cub.

Items up for auction range in value from $20 to $2,600 and include aerial tours, acrobatics and a round of virtual golf that simulates famous courses like St.Andrew’s.

To view the auction items visit: www.32auctions.com/cmfHoliday2022.

ALSO: Canadian Museum of Flight volunteer was there from the beginning

The museum is non-profit, volunteer-driven, and dedicated to restoring, preserving, and showcasing Canada’s rich aviation heritage. It is located at the Langley airport in Hangar #3, at 5333 216th St.

Flight-worthy aircraft include a Fleet Finch, Tiger Moth, SE5A replica, Waco AQC Cabin, Fleet Canuck and Harvard II.

Open Wednesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m., adult admission is $10 (seniors and youth pay $7), and $25 for families.

Have a story tip? Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

LangleyMuseum

 

Santa Claus was greeted by a crowd at the Canadian Museum of Flight in Langley on Sunday, Nov. 27. The chance to see the jolly old elf packed the museum at the airport, with more than 740 kids and adults attending the free event over three hours. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Santa Claus was greeted by a crowd at the Canadian Museum of Flight in Langley on Sunday, Nov. 27. The chance to see the jolly old elf packed the museum at the airport, with more than 740 kids and adults attending the free event over three hours. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

A family-friendly visit with Santa at the Canadian Museum of Flight in Langley on Sunday, Nov. 27 was also an opportunity to view some of the classic aircraft in the collection. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

A family-friendly visit with Santa at the Canadian Museum of Flight in Langley on Sunday, Nov. 27 was also an opportunity to view some of the classic aircraft in the collection. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Dogs pose for pictures with Santa at Langley fundraiser

Just Posted

Maddy, a one-year-old lab cross from Cloverdale, bought the whole family to Langley for a photo with Santa on Sunday, Nov. 27. Hosted by the OpenRoad Auto Group Mini dealership in Langley City, the event raised funds for the Langley Animal Protection Society. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
Dogs pose for pictures with Santa at Langley fundraiser

Walnut Grove resident Garett Hardie, with granddaughter Shaelynn, 2 1/2, were among 740 kids and adults attending a free afternoon with Santa at the Canadian Museum of Flight at Langley Regional Airport on Sunday,Nov. 28. . (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
740 turn out for Santa visit to Canadian Museum of Flight

Beniamin and Diana Cobaschi with their children Caleb and Alice, on Tuesday, Nov. 29, in front of a section of scorched seedlings at the family-owned Tannenbaum Tree Farm at 5398 252nd St. in Aldergrove that were damaged by extremely hot weather. “They didn’t make it,” Beniamin said. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
How Langley Christmas tree farms were affected by the ‘heat dome’

Investigators on scene after a pedestrian was struck in the early hours of Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. (Langley Advance Times files)
No charges for Mountie who hit pedestrian in middle of Langley Bypass