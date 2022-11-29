740 turn out for Santa visit to Canadian Museum of Flight

It was free, but visitors still donated $700

Among those waiting to see Santa were two intent sisters from Aldergrove, Reilyn, 6, on the shoulders of dad Taylor Martin, and sibling Harlow, 4, with mom Brooke. The chance to see the jolly old elf filled up the museum at the airport with more than 740 kids and adults attending the free event. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

A chance to see Santa arrive by plane at the Canadian Museum of Flight in Langley drew more than 740 adults and children on Sunday, Nov. 27.

Expecting a crowd, the museum had opened up the big hangar doors that face the main airport runway at the Langley Regional Airport.

Children cheered when a red and white plane pulled up and Santa and Mrs. Claus stepped out and waded through the crowd to take their seat indoors for photos.

Santa and Mrs. Claus arrived, appropriately, in a plane at the Canadian Museum of Flight in Langley on Sunday, Nov. 27. The chance to see the jolly old elf packed the museum at the airport, with more than 740 kids and adults attending the free event. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Museum president Bruce Friesen was pleased with the response.

“We feel there’s a pent-up demand after COVID,” Friesen told the Langley Advance Times. “It’s great to see people coming back.”

There were crafts for the kids and aviation-themed tree decorations.

It was also an opportunity to explore the museum exhibits, with over 25 aircraft ranging from a WWII Handley Page Hampden to a T-33 Silver Star.

Admission was free, but visitors also donated more than $700 during the three hours that the event was underway.

More pictures from the day can be viewed online at the Langley Advance Times Facebook page.

Canadian Museum of Flight is holding a silent auction fundraiser from Dec. 6 to 8, with proceeds going to support the collection preservation and maintenance of aircraft in the collection, including the restoration of a historic J-3 Piper Cub.

Items up for auction range in value from $20 to $2,600 and include aerial tours, acrobatics and a round of virtual golf that simulates famous courses like St.Andrew’s.

To view the auction items visit: www.32auctions.com/cmfHoliday2022.

The museum is non-profit, volunteer-driven, and dedicated to restoring, preserving, and showcasing Canada’s rich aviation heritage. It is located at the Langley airport in Hangar #3, at 5333 216th St.

Flight-worthy aircraft include a Fleet Finch, Tiger Moth, SE5A replica, Waco AQC Cabin, Fleet Canuck and Harvard II.

Open Wednesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m., adult admission is $10 (seniors and youth pay $7), and $25 for families.

