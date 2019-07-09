$9800 donation to Langley Sources Food Bank

Save-On-Foods raises funds during “Share it Forward” campaign

Save-On-Foods raised $9800 for Sources Food Bank in Langley. Left to Right: Tony Angelatos (Save-On), Kevin Young (Assistant Manager at Downtown Langley Save-On), Lisa McCreadie (Save-On) , Darcy Letkemann (Service Coordinator at Sources Food Bank), Leslie Clark (Operations Coordinator at Sources Food Bank), Lisa Bodaly (Assistant Manager at Downtown Langley Save-On), Randy Nerling (Store Manager at Walnut Grove Save-On). (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Langley Advance Times)

Four Langley Save-On-Foods stores have raised $9800 for Sources Food Bank.

A giant cheque was presented to sources Tuesday afternoon which will help with day-to-day operations and getting fresh food on their shelves for people in need.

“We’ve been in our new location since this past April,” said Sources operations coordinator Leslie Clark.

The facility is now located at 20445 62nd ave.

The money was raised through Save-On’s “Share it Forward” campaign which donated 50% of net proceeds from Western Family products purchased between June 13 and 19.

