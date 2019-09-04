Two kittens were on alert at a recent adoptathon by C.A.R.E.S. in Langley (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

A cat walk for needy felines set for Sunday in Langley

It’s the 16th annual C.A.R.E.S. 5K fundraiser at Derby Reach Park in Fort Langley

Fewer people are adopting cats from C.A.R.E.S. (Canadian Animal Rescue and Extended Shelter), the Langley-based no-kill cat shelter, while the influx of rescued cats and kittens has, if anything, accelerated.

That’s according to C.A.R.E.S. spokesperson Clive Ellis , who said there are currently about 110 cats and kittens at the Glover Road shelter, and another 50 or 60 in foster care.

“The adoptions have been slightly slower than normal,” Ellis explained.

That means the annual fundraising walk by the shelter this weekend is particularly important, Ellis said.

“It’s one of our major fundraisers,” Ellis told the Langley Advance Times.

On Sunday, Sept. 8, the 16th annual C.A.R.E.S. five kilometre Walk For The Cat will get underway at Derby Reach Park in Fort Langley.

“It’s a nice walk by the river,” Ellis enthused.

“We have prizes, there’s a 50-50 [draw] and a lovely barbecue at the end.”

Registration is from noon till 1 p.m., when the walk begins.

A minimum of $20 in pledges is required to participate.

Pledge forms can be downloaded and donations made directly online at www.carescatshelter.com.

For more information call Carol Briner at 604-202-0713, or email: ccbriner @telus.net or Annette Scarth at 604-866-5913 or email: ascarth@telus.net.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Cats in need of a home at C.A.R.E.S. adoptathon in Langley

Directions to Derby Reach

From Langley: Go north on 200th, turn right on 96th, turn left on 208th and right on Allard Crescent. Derby Reach Park is on the left. Watch for the yellow gate.

From Fort Langley: Turn left on 96th. Follow 96th until McKinnon. Turn onto McKinnon. Follow McKinnon until Allard Crescent. Turn right onto Allard Crescent and follow until you arrive at Derby Reach Park.

READ MORE: Blind cat from Kuwait finds refuge at C.A.R.E.S

C.A.R.E.S. was formed in 1993 with a mission to rescue, shelter, and find good homes for stray, abandoned, and unwanted cats.

.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

 

C.A.R.E.S. spokesperson Clive Ellis tries to get “Saucy” one of several kittens up for adoption, to pose for a photo during a recent adoption event. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Previous story
Aldergrove families exhibit back-to-school elation

Just Posted

Aldergrove families exhibit back-to-school elation

Shortreed Elementary students started their first few hours of classes on Tuesday

A cat walk for needy felines set for Sunday in Langley

It’s the 16th annual C.A.R.E.S. 5K fundraiser at Derby Reach Park in Fort Langley

Janda Group invites public input on proposed Aldergrove Town Centre

Project architects to host second installment of community meetings on Sept. 10

Langley resident crowned Miss Canada Petite International

Vanya Shastri earns one of the top spots at pageant open only to women no taller than 5’6”

Distracted driver takes out lamppost in Downtown Aldergrove crash

Langley RCMP received a call just after 10 a.m. Tuesday regarding a single-vehicle incident

VIDEO: Man charged after scorpions, spiders and more seized from B.C. home

Victoria Bug Zoo to begin adopting out some of the critters Sept. 4

Money on the mind: survey finds Canadians worry about finances while on the job

The survey also found 43 per cent would have trouble if their paycheque was delayed by a week

Bank of Canada holds interest rate as it takes stock of trade war impacts

The move kept the central bank’s overnight rate at 1.75 per cent

Two men hurt in ‘targeted’ Surrey shooting

Police say there are ‘no indications of a continued risk’ to the public

Ex-wife of alleged South Okanagan shooter called a ‘conspirator’ in civil lawsuit

John Brittain and his ex-wife Katherine Brittain were named in a civil lawsuit

B.C. woman’s quest to implement no-fault medical system

Teri McGrath is hoping the provincial government in B.C. will act

Interfor closing B.C.’s historic Hammond Cedar sawmill

Century-old mill part of company’s coastal reorganization

Should voting be mandatory in federal elections?

Fifty-seven per cent of British Columbians surveyed said they support compulsory voting

Federal appeals court to rule on letting new Trans Mountain pipeline challenges proceed

Requests to grant appeal hearing stem from Ottawa’s second approval of controversial project

Most Read