A cat walk for needy felines set for Sunday in Langley

It’s the 16th annual C.A.R.E.S. 5K fundraiser at Derby Reach Park in Fort Langley

Fewer people are adopting cats from C.A.R.E.S. (Canadian Animal Rescue and Extended Shelter), the Langley-based no-kill cat shelter, while the influx of rescued cats and kittens has, if anything, accelerated.

That’s according to C.A.R.E.S. spokesperson Clive Ellis , who said there are currently about 110 cats and kittens at the Glover Road shelter, and another 50 or 60 in foster care.

“The adoptions have been slightly slower than normal,” Ellis explained.

That means the annual fundraising walk by the shelter this weekend is particularly important, Ellis said.

“It’s one of our major fundraisers,” Ellis told the Langley Advance Times.

On Sunday, Sept. 8, the 16th annual C.A.R.E.S. five kilometre Walk For The Cat will get underway at Derby Reach Park in Fort Langley.

“It’s a nice walk by the river,” Ellis enthused.

“We have prizes, there’s a 50-50 [draw] and a lovely barbecue at the end.”

Registration is from noon till 1 p.m., when the walk begins.

A minimum of $20 in pledges is required to participate.

Pledge forms can be downloaded and donations made directly online at www.carescatshelter.com.

For more information call Carol Briner at 604-202-0713, or email: ccbriner @telus.net or Annette Scarth at 604-866-5913 or email: ascarth@telus.net.

Directions to Derby Reach

From Langley: Go north on 200th, turn right on 96th, turn left on 208th and right on Allard Crescent. Derby Reach Park is on the left. Watch for the yellow gate.

From Fort Langley: Turn left on 96th. Follow 96th until McKinnon. Turn onto McKinnon. Follow McKinnon until Allard Crescent. Turn right onto Allard Crescent and follow until you arrive at Derby Reach Park.

C.A.R.E.S. was formed in 1993 with a mission to rescue, shelter, and find good homes for stray, abandoned, and unwanted cats.

