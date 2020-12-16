Dee-Ana Goodman, children’s pastor at the Living Waters church in Fort Langley, guided a visiting vehicle to a stop Sunday, May 10, 2020, during a drive-through Mother’s Day celebration at the Glover Road place of worship. This Friday, the church will begin three days of drive-throughs to help the Langley Food Bank. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Dee-Ana Goodman, children’s pastor at the Living Waters church in Fort Langley, guided a visiting vehicle to a stop Sunday, May 10, 2020, during a drive-through Mother’s Day celebration at the Glover Road place of worship. This Friday, the church will begin three days of drive-throughs to help the Langley Food Bank. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

A drive-by donation to help the Langley Food Bank gets underway this Friday in Fort Langley

Living Waters Church has more than a little experience planning such events

A Fort Langley church that has more than a little experience in planning drive-through events that respect COVID safety regulations will be accepting donations for the Langley Food Bank over three days beginning Friday, Dec. 18.

Illuminate Community Christmas food drive,” presented by Living Waters Church at 9095 Glover Road, will have donors unload their contributions on a table, Pastor Reuben Kramer explained.

“There will be a lot of social distancing,” the pastor told the Langley Advance Times.

And masks, and gloves.

At this time of year, helping those in need is especially meaningful, Kramer commented.

“We just feel like there’s not much we can do when it comes to Christmas events,” Kramer remarked.

“Usually, this time of year, there’s a lot of need, and in this time of COVID, need is even greater.”

READ ALSO: A parade of aid for Aldergrove food bank and Ishtar

Kramer recommended contributions as recommended by the Langley Food Bank in their online wish list:

Grocery store or general merchandise gift cards; canned meats and fish; canned fruits and vegetables; sandwich spreads (jam, peanut butter); canned stews; rice and pasta; baby food, formula, and cereal as well as diapers, especially larger sizes.

Case lots “if possible are much appreciated” the food bank posting said.

Personal care predicts are also needed.

Earlier this year, the church held a number of drive-through events, including COVID-safe celebrations of Mothers and Fathers Days..

READ ALSO: Dads drive-by for Father’s Day in Langley

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Langley church holds drive-through Mother’s Day celebration

Living Waters church will be accepting donations from 6 to 8 p.m. on the following days: Friday, Dec. 18, Saturday, Dec. 19 and Sunday, Dec. 20.

Residents are invited to come drive by the church building to drop off items for the Langley Food Bank and enjoy the Christmas light display on the front building.

“Illuminate aims to help support our city’s food bank in a season that our neighbours need our support more than ever,” Kramer said.

“Help us help the food bank.”


dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

ChristmasCoronavirusFort LangleyLangley

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Langley seniors centre said older residents appreciate businesses and staff

Just Posted

Township firefighters were called to a fire in the 22100 block of 16th Avenue on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Langley Advance Times)
Firefighters battle blaze at rural property in South Langley

Emergency crews are on scene for a trailer fire

Dee-Ana Goodman, children’s pastor at the Living Waters church in Fort Langley, guided a visiting vehicle to a stop Sunday, May 10, 2020, during a drive-through Mother’s Day celebration at the Glover Road place of worship. This Friday, the church will begin three days of drive-throughs to help the Langley Food Bank. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
A drive-by donation to help the Langley Food Bank gets underway this Friday in Fort Langley

Living Waters Church has more than a little experience planning such events

The Langley Senior Resources Centre has a message for the businesses and their staff on behalf of the members. (Pre-COVID image)(Metro Creative Connections/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley seniors centre said older residents appreciate businesses and staff

With so much of society shuttered, businesses often only point of contact for seniors during the day

Katelyn Schroeder, Hugh McNeill and Bailey Herbert all won the aggregate award in their categories in Victoria in March 2020. They were among 10 LOSC swimmers cited for their achievements by Swim BC for the Canadian Sport Institute Pacific (file)
Langley Olympians Swim Club athletes cited for achievements

A recognition of their hard work, coach says

David Gray says the expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline will knock down a wooded area on his property where he and his wife walk every day. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Langley man irked that pipeline will knock down his woods

The Trans Mountain expansion cuts through his back yard

A health care employee receives one of the first COVID-19 injections in B.C.’s Lower Mainland, Dec. 15, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. records 640 new COVID-19 cases, 24 deaths Wednesday

Hospitalized patient total holds steady at 362, 91 in ICU

Ardith (Walpetko We’dalx) Walkem is the firest Indigenous woman to be appointed a BC Supreme Court Justice, an announcement made in December 2020. (Cedar & Sage Law Corporation photo - cedarandsagelaw.com)
Ardith Walkem the first Indigenous woman named a Justice on the BC Supreme Court

‘We celebrate with Ardith this tremendous achievement’ – UBCIC Grand Chief Stewart Phillip

(Tyler Olsen/Abbotsford News)
Williams Lake First Nation Chief supports Canucks amid cultural appropriation controversy

“That’s my team. That’s who I cheer for, and I’ve always taken great pride in that logo.”

(Photos courtesy of Make-A-Wish Foundation B.C. & Yukon)
Black Press Media x BraveFace: Help Make-A-Wish change the lives of critically-ill children

Join us on Dec. 18 for a virtual day of granting wishes, one mask purchase at a time

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The on-site team deploys a boom curtain to contain the oil spill near Nootka Island. (Unified Command)
Sea otter, heron treated as team battles active oil slick off Vancouver Island

Animals found covered in oil, response team looking at rehabilitation options

RCMP officers wearing face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19 stand by as protesters opposed to the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion block rail lines, in Burnaby, B.C., on Friday, November 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. COVID-19 violation tickets to be sent to collections after 30 days instead of 1 year

The province has also requested WorkSafe BC increase in-person inspections at workplaces,

Gillian McIntosh of Abbotsford was finally able to meet her newborn son Travis Len over the weekend. McIntosh was in an induced coma due to COVID-19 when she gave birth to him on Nov. 10, and was eased out of sedation late last week. She has now tested negative for the virus.
Abbotsford mom who gave birth while in coma after getting COVID-19 meets son

Gillian McIntosh, diagnosed with virus on Nov. 6, comes off ventilator

A promotional masked bus is part of TransLink’s plan to get more riders to wear masks on transit. (TransLink photo)
TransLink suspends free transit on New Year’s Eve

Change being made to align with ongoing provincial COVID-19 restrictions

Most Read