A drive-by donation to help the Langley Food Bank gets underway this Friday in Fort Langley

Living Waters Church has more than a little experience planning such events

Dee-Ana Goodman, children’s pastor at the Living Waters church in Fort Langley, guided a visiting vehicle to a stop Sunday, May 10, 2020, during a drive-through Mother’s Day celebration at the Glover Road place of worship. This Friday, the church will begin three days of drive-throughs to help the Langley Food Bank. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

A Fort Langley church that has more than a little experience in planning drive-through events that respect COVID safety regulations will be accepting donations for the Langley Food Bank over three days beginning Friday, Dec. 18.

”Illuminate Community Christmas food drive,” presented by Living Waters Church at 9095 Glover Road, will have donors unload their contributions on a table, Pastor Reuben Kramer explained.

“There will be a lot of social distancing,” the pastor told the Langley Advance Times.

And masks, and gloves.

At this time of year, helping those in need is especially meaningful, Kramer commented.

“We just feel like there’s not much we can do when it comes to Christmas events,” Kramer remarked.

“Usually, this time of year, there’s a lot of need, and in this time of COVID, need is even greater.”

Kramer recommended contributions as recommended by the Langley Food Bank in their online wish list:

Grocery store or general merchandise gift cards; canned meats and fish; canned fruits and vegetables; sandwich spreads (jam, peanut butter); canned stews; rice and pasta; baby food, formula, and cereal as well as diapers, especially larger sizes.

Case lots “if possible are much appreciated” the food bank posting said.

Personal care predicts are also needed.

Earlier this year, the church held a number of drive-through events, including COVID-safe celebrations of Mothers and Fathers Days..

Living Waters church will be accepting donations from 6 to 8 p.m. on the following days: Friday, Dec. 18, Saturday, Dec. 19 and Sunday, Dec. 20.

Residents are invited to come drive by the church building to drop off items for the Langley Food Bank and enjoy the Christmas light display on the front building.

“Illuminate aims to help support our city’s food bank in a season that our neighbours need our support more than ever,” Kramer said.

“Help us help the food bank.”



