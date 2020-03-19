A two-year-old Langley girl is battling Neurofibromatosis. Here’s how you can help.

Family and friends launch online fundraiser to help Alyssa Kovacic

About a year ago, Alyssa Kovacic was diagnosed with neurofibromatosis type 1, a genetic disorder that causes painful tumors (Gofundme.com image)

Since Alyssa Kovacic was first diagnosed with neurofibromatosis, the two-year-old Langley girl has undergone chemotherapy and so many Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) scans that her mother, Angela Lebolo Kovacic, has lost count.

“She has to be sedated [before an MRI],” Mom shared.

Less than a year ago, Alyssa developed pain in one eye.

Doctors discovered she had two rapidly growing brain tumors, one in her right optic nerve and another one in her hypothalamus (a part of the brain that has a vital role in controlling many bodily functions and behaviours).

She was diagnosed with neurofibromatosis type 1, a genetic disorder that causes painful tumors to develop in the nervous system, brain and spinal cord.

Alyssa underwent chemotherapy, but it couldn’t save the vision in her eye.

Now, Alyssa is facing surgery that will remove her blind eye and will require her to be fitted for a prosthetic.

Doctors have warned Alyssa’s family that she could lose sight in her other eye, as well.

The operation has been scheduled for April 3.

“We’re dreading it,” Angela told the Langley Advance Times.

Because of the tumour pressing on her hypothalamus, Alyssa has developed Obsessive-Compulsive-Disorder, and “sometimes gets upset” her mother explained.

She is usually in good spirits, but even a minor change can create “panic and fear” for Alyssa, Mom described.

Fronds set up an online Gofundme campaign “Support Alyssa’s fight with NF1 neurofibromatosis” which has so far raised $8,577 towards a $30,000 goal.

READ ALSO: GoFundMe drive set up for young Langley hit-and-run victim

It will help pay for the prosthetic eye, which will need to be replaced every three to five years, and other costs that are not covered by ordinary health insurance, such as income lost because Angela had to quit working full-time to look after Alyssa.

READ ALSO: B.C. cities top the list for most generous in Canada on GoFundMe

There is no cure, the online campaign notes.

It goes on to say that Alyssa “is a determined little girl that proves daily that she has the strength, resilience and power to overcome this barrier [but] her condition remains unpredictable.”


dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CancerLangley

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Fraser Valley Regional Library to stop book drop offs during temporary closure

Just Posted

GREEN THUMB: Prescribing a little gardening therapy

Langley garden expert encourages folks to get out in the garden for a little calm in a chaotic time

A two-year-old Langley girl is battling Neurofibromatosis. Here’s how you can help.

Family and friends launch online fundraiser to help Alyssa Kovacic

Mayors appeal for civility during conavirus crisis in Langley

In separate statements, Val van den Broek and Jack Froese called for an end to hoarding

Fraser Valley Regional Library to stop book drop offs during temporary closure

Fraser Valley Regional Library closed all of its locations to the public as of Monday

Panic buying depletes supplies of disinfectant wipes distributed by Langley homeless assistance agency

Bulk buyers condemned as ‘selfish’

Border between Canada and U.S. likely to close Friday night: Trudeau

Closure would target non-essential travel

Fraser Valley Regional Library closing book drops amid COVID-19 pandemic

FVRL closed all its locations earlier this week to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus

Loss of revenue, temporary closures and staff reduction among impacts 90 per cent of B.C. business experiencing as a result of COVID-19, survey says

Paints ‘dire picture’ of what businesses are experiencing now and in the near future

Don’t stockpile drugs, only recently expired prescriptions can be refilled, B.C. pharmacies say

B.C. allows bypassing doctor for chronic condition refills in COVID-19 emergency

RCMP warns of COVID-19 scams spreading through B.C.

Websites, fake emails and calls being set up to get money and personal information

Canada’s foreign affairs minister tested for COVID-19, in isolation with ‘flu-like’ symptoms

Minister François-Philippe Champagne said the test was being done out of an ‘abundance of caution’

Coronavirus self-assessment soars in B.C., 1-888-COVID19 line picking up

Test kit distribution sped up as thousands call for information, testing

Man charged in 2019 crash that killed girl, 13, and injured two more kids in Coquitlam

Driver of BMW involved in crash has been charged

B.C. Teachers’ Federation says teachers will return to work after spring break

Educators will return to work despite province suspending K-12 classes indefinitely

Most Read