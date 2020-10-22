Acts of Kindness volunteers fix windows and sidings for family in need

Project was done as part of the annual Extreme Home Repair, which has been postponed due to COVID

Volunteers helped install new windows as part of Acts of Kindness’ mini home makeover. (Anderline Bredy/Special to the Aldergrove Star)

Acts of Kindness (AOK) is in the midst of a “mini” Extreme Home Repair – volunteers are fixing windows and sidings for young stroke survivor Ernie Kasper and his family in Aldergrove.

Kasper, an accomplished artist, is a young stroke survivor who became permanently disabled 14 years ago at the age of 33.

Kasper’s wife and two children contacted Acts of Kindness for assistance to repair their damaged windows and the growing rot in their home.

Anderline Bredy, AOK’s project coordinator, said the repair will be happening is stages – with more work being done in the spring.

Painters and skilled workers donated their time last weekend to help fix complete the first phase on the Kasper home.

“Our local business hero is Centra, who has donated all the windows for the project,” Bredy explained. “Benjamin Moore donated paint to us.”

Bredy also listed Greg Kotlowski (Gentek), Isaac Magone (MH Legacy Developments Inc.), Pro Seal windows and doors, West central building supplies, Abbotsford Paint and Decorating, and Scott Murray Whole Blind Factory as helpers who all contributed to the project.

Sandra and Ken Murphy had been chosen as the 2020 home repair recipients last Christmas, but COVID-19 has postponed that full reno until next year or whenever it is safe to do so.

Bredy said help and donations are needed for that project as well.

Anyone who wishes to help them or the next phase in the Kasper reno can visit https://pushpay.com/g/actsofkindness.

AOK has been a charitable fixture in the community since 1996, having facilitated numerous family support programs such as the Single Mom’s Oil Change and numerous food and clothing donations on top of the annual Extreme Home Repair.

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@aldergrovestar.com

