Adopt an animal orphan and help Langley’s Critter Care wildlife refuge

By formally adopting one or more of the new arrivals at Langley’s Critter Care wildlife refuge, donors will receive a tax receipt for their charitable donation, and an certificate which contains a photo of their orphan (Critter Care)

Critter Care Wildlife Society is offering opportunities to sponsor orphaned animals at the Langley refuge.

Society president Maureen Binnie said the Easter egg basket sponsorship marks the third such campaign by the registered charity since the pandemic hit.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Critter Care in Langley cancels annual open house

“Because we are not having our regular events, we have to come up with other creative ways,” Binnie commented.

During the Christmas adoption fundraiser, some people purchased as many as six individual sponsorships, Binnie recalled.

“The bears are very popular,” she remarked, but the other animals, otters, raccoons, deer and others, get their share of support as well.

By formally adopting one or more of the new arrivals, donors will receive a tax receipt for their charitable donation, and an “5 x 7” certificate which contains a photo of their orphan.

As well, the society’s 50-50 draw is being held online for the very first time at crittercareraffle.com.

As of Monday, March 1, with one month left till a winner is announced, more than 1,400 tickets had been sold and the jackpot had passed the $12,000 mark.

Tickets cost $10 for a single and less to buy multiples.

READ ALSO: Baby animals flood into Langley’s Critter Care wildlife shelter

For 30 years, the Critter Care Wildlife Society has specialized in the treatment, care and release of sick, injured and orphaned native mammal species of B.C.’s southern and Lower Mainland regions.

It is the only facility in the province specializing in the care of mammals and one of only three bear rehabilitation facilities in the province.

Principally volunteer driven, the Langley rehabilitation refuge rehabilitates between 900 and 1,200 mammals a year, many of whom stay in care for six to nine months and some for as long as 18-24 months.